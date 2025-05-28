Network Express Hosts Inspiring ‘Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards 2025’ in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Network Express successfully hosted the grand and inspiring ‘Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards 2025' on May 20, 2025, at the Y.C. Center, Nariman Point, Mumbai. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from direct selling leaders, entrepreneurs, trainers, and emerging business owners from across the nation.

The summit was spearheaded by Mr.Shriram Patil (Founder, Network Express & Author), Mr.D. Subhash (Co-founder & Business Coach Trainer), Mr. Dadaso Ghare (Co-founder, Political Advisor & Strategist), Mr.Lomesh Shinde (Co-founder), Ravina Ghag (Joint Secretary), and Mr.Gaurav Reddy (Joint Secretary).

Distinguished guests included Mr.Rahul Gadpale (Editor-in-Chief, Sakal Media Group), Dr. Sameera Gujar Joshi (Renowned Actress), Mr. Sanjay Rahate, Dr. Bhushan Jadhav, and Mr. Nilesh More.

The event also marked the launch of the inspiring book, ‘Million Dollar Direct Sellers 2.0'. Authored and conceptualized by Mr.Shriram Patil, Founder of Network Express & Mr.D Subhash Co Founder of Network Express, the book showcases the struggles and inspirational journeys of successful individuals in the direct selling domain.

Network Express is dedicated to elevating the direct selling industry in India by providing it with prestige, strategic support, and an inspiring platform for the new generation. This summit served as a pivotal milestone, contributing to the industry’s social, economic, and entrepreneurial growth.

The event was principally sponsored by Ayubal Wellness Pvt. Ltd., with Winners Life Training and Consultancy participating as the educational partner.

The event featured two insightful panel discussions:

Panel 1, Moderated by Dr. Surender Vats, included:Mr. Narad Sahu, Mr. Stan Serrao, Mr. Shyam Kansari, Mr. Divyansh Agarwal, Mr. Rajan Manjrekar, Mr. Devanand Yadav, Dr. Syed Chanchal Hussein, and Mr. D. Subhash.

Panel 2, also Moderated by Dr. Surender Vats, featured: Dr. D.H. Kadam, Mr. Chhagan Rathod, Mr. Pankaj Titoria, Mr. Narsi Grewal, Mr. N. Shah, Mr. Arvindkumar Pandey, and Dr. Pawan Deshpande.

Expert Talks were delivered by: Mr. A.N. Srikanth, Mr. Kishore Varma,Mr. Hari Ram Rinwa, Mr. Shashikant Khamkar, Dr. Vikas Yadav, and Mr. Satish Sankpal.

A highlight of the summit was the recognition of 75 leaders from the direct selling sector with various honors, including ‘Lifetime Contribution', ‘Youth Icon', ‘Legendary Mentor', ‘Inspirational Woman', and ‘Iconic Leadership' awards.

The esteemed awardees included:

Mr. A.N. Srikanth (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Lifetime Contribution to Direct Selling Excellence

Dr. D.H. Kadam (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Legendary Mentor in Direct Selling Industry

Mr. Sanjay Wabale (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Outstanding Leader of The Year

Wasnik Brothers (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Iconic Brothers In Direct Selling

Mr. Tushar Tembhekar (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Youth Icon In Direct Selling

Mr. Nilesh Patlekar (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Excellence in Visionary Leadership

Mr. Narsi Grewal (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Pitamaha of Indian Direct Selling Industry

Dr. Vikas Yadav (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Hall of Fame Honor

Mr. K. Soma Sankar (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Direct Selling Ratna Award 2025

Mr. B Ravi Vara Prasad (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – The Royal Mentor of Direct Selling 2025

Mr. Abhishek Brungi (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – The Legacy & Most Successful Leadership In Direct Selling Award 2025

Mr. Kavali Ravinder (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Supreme & Youngest Icon of Indian Direct Selling 2025

Mr. S. Krishnaiah (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Pillar of Ethical Leadership in Direct Selling

Mr. N. Shah (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Best Herbal & Ayurvedic Direct Selling Company of the Year

Ms. Gracy (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Inspirational Female Icon of The Year

Dr. Hemant Ganorkar (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Leader of The Year

MD. Salauddin (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Iconic Entrepreneur in Direct selling

Mr. Satyajit Parida (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Inspirational Leader of the Year

Dr. Syed Chanchal Hossain (Brightfuture Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.) – Titan of Direct Selling Industry

Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay (Brightfuture Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.) – Elite Leadership Icon In Direct Selling

Mr. Mohd Irfan (Brightfuture Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.) – Fastest Growing Direct Seller of The Year

Mr. Sunil Khot (Swamini Group) – Women Leadership Icon Company 2025

Mr. Neeraj Nagdeve (Swamini Group) – Direct Selling Youth Achiever of The Year 2025

Mr. Rakesh Rathod (Swamini Group) – Direct Selling Rising Youth Icon 2025

Miss. Payal Sahu (Swamini Group) – Direct Selling Diva Leadership of The Year Award 2025

Miss. Bhagyalaxmi Sahu (Swamini Group) – Iconic Digital Woman Entrepreneur 2025

Mr. Satish Sankpal (Swamini Group) – Direct Selling Champion of The Year 2025

Mr. Narad Sahu (Swamini Group) – Best Motivational Speaker of The Year 2025

Vanita Sahu (Swamini Group) – Inspirational Woman Leader in Direct Selling

Mr. Arvind Kumar Pandey (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Iconic Leader in the Direct Selling Industry

Kamini Singh (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Women Entrepreneur Award

Pratistha Yadav (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Empowered Women Leader in Direct Selling

Mr. S.B. Prasad (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Inspiring Speaker in Direct Selling

Mr. Safi Mohammad (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Leader in Wellness Industry

Mr. Vinay Singh Gautam (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Visionary Direct Seller of The Year

Mr. Ajay Kushvaha (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Visionary Tycoon of The Year

Mr. B.B. Singh (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Health and Wellness Icon of The Year

Mr. Tarachand N. Sauskar (Atomy Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Inspiration In Direct Selling

Mr. Gaukaran Patel (Atomy Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.) – Transformational Leadership In Direct Selling

Mr. Rajan Manjrekar (Enagic India Kangen Water Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Excellence Award In Direct Selling

Mr. Shyam Kansari (Usana Health Sciences India Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Leader Of The Year 2025

Mr. Dilip Kulkarni (RCM Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.) – Evergreen Leadership Award In Direct Selling

Mr. Sunil Gupta (Forever Living Products) – Lifetime Achievement Award 2025

Mr. Gaurav Pathrabe (Keva Kaipo Industries Pvt. Ltd.) – Excellence In Direct Selling By A Management Professional

Dr. Nitin Gohil (Keva Kaipo Industries Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Leader In Direct Selling & Motivational Life And Business Coach

Amita & Pankaj Titoria (Amway India) – Pioneer of Direct Selling Excellence

Dr. Surender Vats (Chat with Surender Vats) – The Face of Indian Direct Selling Industry

Mr. Hasan Parpia (Hasan Parpia Corporation) – Global Humanitarian Excellence Achievement Award as an Author, Writer and Philanthropist

Stan Serrao – Outstanding Business Coach – Direct Selling

Mr. Budugu Hari Babu (Visionkey Marketing & Trading Pvt. Ltd.) – Direct Selling Youth Icon of the Year

Santosh Singodia (Visionkey Marketing & Trading Pvt. Ltd.) – Women Power Icon Company of the Year

Dr. Subhash Rathod (Samrudh Success Real Life Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Visionary Startup In Direct Selling

Mr. Chhagan Rathod (Sunedge Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Direct Selling Company of The Year

Mr. Krushna Popalghat (Amarnath Successdreams Multitrade (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.) – Best Startup In Direct Selling Excellence

Dr. Pawan Deshpande (DXN Marketing India Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Wellness Visionary Award 2025

Mr. Nikunj Patoliya (VGP Life Innovations LLP) – Most Trusted Nutraceutical Brand In Direct Selling

Mr. Digvijay Desai (Bigwhale Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Fastest Growing Direct Selling Startup

Mr. Divyansh Agarwal (Dayjoy Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Expansion Excellence Award 2025

Mr. Kesharam Kumawat (Miraculous Wellness Pvt. Ltd.) – Most Innovative Wellness Company of The Year 2025

Mr. Dewanand Yadav (Tercelherbs Pvt. Ltd.) – Trusted Direct Selling Company of The Year

Dr. Sagar Joshi (E-biotorium Network Pvt. Ltd.) – India's Most Trusted Direct Selling Brand 2025

Mr. Vikrant Sankpal (Welfay Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Company of The Year 2025

Mr. M.I. Ahmad (NV Shoppe Sales & Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Direct Selling Digital Transformation Award 2025

Mr. Hari Ram Rinwa (Ayubal Wellness Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Excellence In Ayurvedic Manufacturing Award

Mr. Nilesh Khedekar (NKCL Eduteck Pvt. Ltd.) – Innovative Phygital Education Company of the Year

Mr. Vinayak Shirole (NKCL Eduteck Pvt. Ltd.) – Best Leadership Mentor in Direct Selling

Mr. Baban Waykar (NKCL Eduteck Pvt. Ltd.) – Excellence in Direct Selling Leadership

Gopa Roy DasGupta – Outstanding Women Direct Selling Entrepreneur

Mr. Deepak Bafna (RCM Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.) – Legacy Carrier in Direct Selling Award

Dr. Hemant Chandwani (Keva Kaipo Industries Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Entrepreneur in Direct Selling

Mr. Sunil Gupta (Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad, Ekal Abhiyan) – Gramin Vikas Gaurav Award-2025

Mr. Anil Kuri – Direct Selling Tycoon Of The Year

Mr. Mayur Merai (Social Wits) – ICONIC DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Falgun Mehta (Enagic India Kangen Water Pvt. Ltd.) – VISIONARY LEADERSHIP OF THE YEAR

About Network Express:

Network Express (www.networkexpress.co.in) is committed to empowering the direct selling industry in India. Through events like the Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards, and initiatives like the ‘Million Dollar Direct Sellers' book, Network Express aims to foster growth, inspire new talent, and establish direct selling as a respectable and robust entrepreneurial pathway.

Contact: Network Express Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400104

Phone: 9082899964, 9819942394 admin@networkexpress.co.in

