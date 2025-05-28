Network Express Hosts Inspiring ‘Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards 2025’ in Mumbai
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Network Express successfully hosted the grand and inspiring ‘Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards 2025' on May 20, 2025, at the Y.C. Center, Nariman Point, Mumbai. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from direct selling leaders, entrepreneurs, trainers, and emerging business owners from across the nation.
The summit was spearheaded by Mr.Shriram Patil (Founder, Network Express & Author), Mr.D. Subhash (Co-founder & Business Coach Trainer), Mr. Dadaso Ghare (Co-founder, Political Advisor & Strategist), Mr.Lomesh Shinde (Co-founder), Ravina Ghag (Joint Secretary), and Mr.Gaurav Reddy (Joint Secretary).
Distinguished guests included Mr.Rahul Gadpale (Editor-in-Chief, Sakal Media Group), Dr. Sameera Gujar Joshi (Renowned Actress), Mr. Sanjay Rahate, Dr. Bhushan Jadhav, and Mr. Nilesh More.
The event also marked the launch of the inspiring book, ‘Million Dollar Direct Sellers 2.0'. Authored and conceptualized by Mr.Shriram Patil, Founder of Network Express & Mr.D Subhash Co Founder of Network Express, the book showcases the struggles and inspirational journeys of successful individuals in the direct selling domain.
Network Express is dedicated to elevating the direct selling industry in India by providing it with prestige, strategic support, and an inspiring platform for the new generation. This summit served as a pivotal milestone, contributing to the industry’s social, economic, and entrepreneurial growth.
The event was principally sponsored by Ayubal Wellness Pvt. Ltd., with Winners Life Training and Consultancy participating as the educational partner.
The event featured two insightful panel discussions:
Panel 1, Moderated by Dr. Surender Vats, included:Mr. Narad Sahu, Mr. Stan Serrao, Mr. Shyam Kansari, Mr. Divyansh Agarwal, Mr. Rajan Manjrekar, Mr. Devanand Yadav, Dr. Syed Chanchal Hussein, and Mr. D. Subhash.
Panel 2, also Moderated by Dr. Surender Vats, featured: Dr. D.H. Kadam, Mr. Chhagan Rathod, Mr. Pankaj Titoria, Mr. Narsi Grewal, Mr. N. Shah, Mr. Arvindkumar Pandey, and Dr. Pawan Deshpande.
Expert Talks were delivered by: Mr. A.N. Srikanth, Mr. Kishore Varma,Mr. Hari Ram Rinwa, Mr. Shashikant Khamkar, Dr. Vikas Yadav, and Mr. Satish Sankpal.
A highlight of the summit was the recognition of 75 leaders from the direct selling sector with various honors, including ‘Lifetime Contribution', ‘Youth Icon', ‘Legendary Mentor', ‘Inspirational Woman', and ‘Iconic Leadership' awards.
The esteemed awardees included:
- Mr. A.N. Srikanth (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Lifetime Contribution to Direct Selling Excellence
- Dr. D.H. Kadam (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Legendary Mentor in Direct Selling Industry
- Mr. Sanjay Wabale (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Outstanding Leader of The Year
- Wasnik Brothers (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Iconic Brothers In Direct Selling
- Mr. Tushar Tembhekar (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Youth Icon In Direct Selling
- Mr. Nilesh Patlekar (Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd.) – Excellence in Visionary Leadership
- Mr. Narsi Grewal (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Pitamaha of Indian Direct Selling Industry
- Dr. Vikas Yadav (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Hall of Fame Honor
- Mr. K. Soma Sankar (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Direct Selling Ratna Award 2025
- Mr. B Ravi Vara Prasad (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – The Royal Mentor of Direct Selling 2025
- Mr. Abhishek Brungi (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – The Legacy & Most Successful Leadership In Direct Selling Award 2025
- Mr. Kavali Ravinder (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Supreme & Youngest Icon of Indian Direct Selling 2025
- Mr. S. Krishnaiah (Safe & Secure Online Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Pillar of Ethical Leadership in Direct Selling
- Mr. N. Shah (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Best Herbal & Ayurvedic Direct Selling Company of the Year
- Ms. Gracy (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Inspirational Female Icon of The Year
- Dr. Hemant Ganorkar (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Leader of The Year
- MD. Salauddin (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Iconic Entrepreneur in Direct selling
- Mr. Satyajit Parida (Zoe Vitaflow Healthlife Pvt. Ltd.) – Inspirational Leader of the Year
- Dr. Syed Chanchal Hossain (Brightfuture Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.) – Titan of Direct Selling Industry
- Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay (Brightfuture Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.) – Elite Leadership Icon In Direct Selling
- Mr. Mohd Irfan (Brightfuture Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.) – Fastest Growing Direct Seller of The Year
- Mr. Sunil Khot (Swamini Group) – Women Leadership Icon Company 2025
- Mr. Neeraj Nagdeve (Swamini Group) – Direct Selling Youth Achiever of The Year 2025
- Mr. Rakesh Rathod (Swamini Group) – Direct Selling Rising Youth Icon 2025
- Miss. Payal Sahu (Swamini Group) – Direct Selling Diva Leadership of The Year Award 2025
- Miss. Bhagyalaxmi Sahu (Swamini Group) – Iconic Digital Woman Entrepreneur 2025
- Mr. Satish Sankpal (Swamini Group) – Direct Selling Champion of The Year 2025
- Mr. Narad Sahu (Swamini Group) – Best Motivational Speaker of The Year 2025
- Vanita Sahu (Swamini Group) – Inspirational Woman Leader in Direct Selling
- Mr. Arvind Kumar Pandey (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Iconic Leader in the Direct Selling Industry
- Kamini Singh (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Women Entrepreneur Award
- Pratistha Yadav (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Empowered Women Leader in Direct Selling
- Mr. S.B. Prasad (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Inspiring Speaker in Direct Selling
- Mr. Safi Mohammad (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Leader in Wellness Industry
- Mr. Vinay Singh Gautam (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Visionary Direct Seller of The Year
- Mr. Ajay Kushvaha (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Visionary Tycoon of The Year
- Mr. B.B. Singh (Tianjin Tianshi India Pvt. Ltd.) – Health and Wellness Icon of The Year
- Mr. Tarachand N. Sauskar (Atomy Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Inspiration In Direct Selling
- Mr. Gaukaran Patel (Atomy Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.) – Transformational Leadership In Direct Selling
- Mr. Rajan Manjrekar (Enagic India Kangen Water Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Excellence Award In Direct Selling
- Mr. Shyam Kansari (Usana Health Sciences India Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Leader Of The Year 2025
- Mr. Dilip Kulkarni (RCM Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.) – Evergreen Leadership Award In Direct Selling
- Mr. Sunil Gupta (Forever Living Products) – Lifetime Achievement Award 2025
- Mr. Gaurav Pathrabe (Keva Kaipo Industries Pvt. Ltd.) – Excellence In Direct Selling By A Management Professional
- Dr. Nitin Gohil (Keva Kaipo Industries Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Leader In Direct Selling & Motivational Life And Business Coach
- Amita & Pankaj Titoria (Amway India) – Pioneer of Direct Selling Excellence
- Dr. Surender Vats (Chat with Surender Vats) – The Face of Indian Direct Selling Industry
- Mr. Hasan Parpia (Hasan Parpia Corporation) – Global Humanitarian Excellence Achievement Award as an Author, Writer and Philanthropist
- Stan Serrao – Outstanding Business Coach – Direct Selling
- Mr. Budugu Hari Babu (Visionkey Marketing & Trading Pvt. Ltd.) – Direct Selling Youth Icon of the Year
- Santosh Singodia (Visionkey Marketing & Trading Pvt. Ltd.) – Women Power Icon Company of the Year
- Dr. Subhash Rathod (Samrudh Success Real Life Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Visionary Startup In Direct Selling
- Mr. Chhagan Rathod (Sunedge Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Direct Selling Company of The Year
- Mr. Krushna Popalghat (Amarnath Successdreams Multitrade (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.) – Best Startup In Direct Selling Excellence
- Dr. Pawan Deshpande (DXN Marketing India Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Wellness Visionary Award 2025
- Mr. Nikunj Patoliya (VGP Life Innovations LLP) – Most Trusted Nutraceutical Brand In Direct Selling
- Mr. Digvijay Desai (Bigwhale Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Fastest Growing Direct Selling Startup
- Mr. Divyansh Agarwal (Dayjoy Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Expansion Excellence Award 2025
- Mr. Kesharam Kumawat (Miraculous Wellness Pvt. Ltd.) – Most Innovative Wellness Company of The Year 2025
- Mr. Dewanand Yadav (Tercelherbs Pvt. Ltd.) – Trusted Direct Selling Company of The Year
- Dr. Sagar Joshi (E-biotorium Network Pvt. Ltd.) – India's Most Trusted Direct Selling Brand 2025
- Mr. Vikrant Sankpal (Welfay Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Company of The Year 2025
- Mr. M.I. Ahmad (NV Shoppe Sales & Marketing Pvt. Ltd.) – Direct Selling Digital Transformation Award 2025
- Mr. Hari Ram Rinwa (Ayubal Wellness Pvt. Ltd.) – Global Excellence In Ayurvedic Manufacturing Award
- Mr. Nilesh Khedekar (NKCL Eduteck Pvt. Ltd.) – Innovative Phygital Education Company of the Year
- Mr. Vinayak Shirole (NKCL Eduteck Pvt. Ltd.) – Best Leadership Mentor in Direct Selling
- Mr. Baban Waykar (NKCL Eduteck Pvt. Ltd.) – Excellence in Direct Selling Leadership
- Gopa Roy DasGupta – Outstanding Women Direct Selling Entrepreneur
- Mr. Deepak Bafna (RCM Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.) – Legacy Carrier in Direct Selling Award
- Dr. Hemant Chandwani (Keva Kaipo Industries Pvt. Ltd.) – Dynamic Entrepreneur in Direct Selling
- Mr. Sunil Gupta (Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad, Ekal Abhiyan) – Gramin Vikas Gaurav Award-2025
- Mr. Anil Kuri – Direct Selling Tycoon Of The Year
- Mr. Mayur Merai (Social Wits) – ICONIC DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Falgun Mehta (Enagic India Kangen Water Pvt. Ltd.) – VISIONARY LEADERSHIP OF THE YEAR
About Network Express:
Network Express (www.networkexpress.co.in) is committed to empowering the direct selling industry in India. Through events like the Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards, and initiatives like the ‘Million Dollar Direct Sellers' book, Network Express aims to foster growth, inspire new talent, and establish direct selling as a respectable and robust entrepreneurial pathway.
Contact: Network Express Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400104
Phone: 9082899964, 9819942394 admin@networkexpress.co.in
