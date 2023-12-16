Network People Services Technology Limited Wins Top Performing Listed Indian "SME Award"

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 16: Network People Services Technology Ltd (NPST), one of the largest software and digital payment solutions provider specializing in the Banking and Fintech sector, has been awarded as the top performing listed Indian SME 2023 at The Economic Times MSME Awards 23 ceremony, Delhi. The event celebrated the entrepreneurial zeal and outstanding business achievements of India's micro, small, and medium enterprises, recognized as the backbone of the nation's economy.

The award was felicitated by dignitaries to Ashish Aggarwal - Co Founder and Joint Managing Director and Rajiv Beri - Chief Technology Officer of Network People Services Technology Ltd on 8th December, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of NPST Ltd said, "It is truly an honour to receive the award as the Top Performing Listed Indian SME Company at The Economic Times MSME Awards 23. We are happy to see our efforts as fintech partners are recognized. Our committed efforts to revolutionize digital payments in India and the global expansions by continuous innovations is a key to stay ahead in the ever-evolving fintech landscape. Our mission is to secure a Top 5 position in the digital payment system and this award will undoubtedly serve as a driving force to propel us towards the milestone. The acknowledgment from such a prestigious platform not only highlights our current success but also positions our company as a leader in the industry.

At this occasion, I express my sincere gratitude to our team, partners and customers for helping us achieve this great honour."

