Network Planning Group evaluates eight key infrastructure projects

New Delhi [India], June 27 : The 73rd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was held in New Delhi on June 21, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The meeting was focused on evaluating eight major infrastructure projects, including two from the Ministry of Railways (MoR) and six from the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC). It was chaired by Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The first project from the Ministry of Railways involves the construction of a fourth broad-gauge railway line spanning 160 kilometers from Manmad to Jalgaon in Maharashtra's Nashik and Jalgaon districts. With an estimated investment of Rs 2,594 crores, this project aims to increase the capacity of the existing railway line, facilitating smoother movement of cargo and passenger trains. It aligns with national infrastructure priorities and is crucial for meeting future transportation demands in the region.

The second project from the Ministry of Railways involves the construction of third and fourth broad-gauge railway lines covering 130.5 kilometers from Bhusawal in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to Burhanpur and Khandwa districts in Madhya Pradesh.

This project, estimated to cost Rs 3,285 crores, is expected to significantly enhance section capacity, promote regional development, and increase Indian Railways' market share in the logistics sector. This will contribute to economic growth and provide sustainable transportation solutions for the region. Both railway projects are part of the Energy Mineral Cement Corridor (EMCC) program, aimed at providing connectivity to coal, cement, and mineral production areas.

Additionally, four NICDC projects focus on developing Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) in Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Hisar in Haryana, and Gaya in Bihar, with an estimated investment of Rs 8,175 crores.

These projects aim to create state-of-the-art manufacturing hubs adhering to Industry 4.0 standards, incorporating smart technologies, logistics, residential and commercial facilities, and educational and healthcare services. The IMCs will cater to sectors such as e-mobility, food processing, FMCG, leather, and apparel.

Two other NICDC projects involve developing the Oravakal Industrial Area in Kurnool district and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, with an estimated investment of Rs 5,367 crores.

These projects aim to build advanced infrastructure to attract industries and are strategically located near major highways, railway lines, and seaports. They are expected to stimulate socio-economic progress and generate significant employment opportunities.

During the meeting, all projects were evaluated for their integrated planning and adherence to the PM GatiShakti principles. The ministry emphasized the socio-economic benefits, improved connectivity, reduced transit costs, and enhanced efficiency these projects are expected to bring.

The ministry stated that these projects will play a crucial role in improving connectivity, enhancing logistics efficiency, and establishing advanced manufacturing ecosystems across India. They are poised to drive industrial growth, boost competitiveness, and significantly contribute to the nation's economic development goals.

