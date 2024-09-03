New Aethon VisionBuds Launched with an On-Case Touch-Screen Display, ANC+ENC, Among Other Cool Features; Check Details

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 3: Aethon, an innovative lifestyle brand, has introduced its latest revolutionary product: a distinctive pair of earbuds called VisionBuds. With features like on-case touch-screen display and intelligent self-adaptation modes, VisionBuds is a blend of cutting-edge technology and convenience. From slick design to superior sound quality, this tiny, blazing pair of wireless earphones packs a lot of punch at just Rs 2499. The product was launched on the 15th of August on the official website of 'Aethon World'. Let's dive into its groundbreaking features.

Features and Specifications:

The new Aethon VisionBuds come with up to 32 dB noise cancellation. The advanced ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) cut the background noise, allowing you to completely immerse yourself in the crystal-clear beats. With a 1.47" on-case touch-screen display, this wireless earphone's anti-slip ergonomic design is an eye-catcher. Apart from premium build and compact design, VisionBuds boast of a playtime of 15-18 hours and a charging time of 1 hour. The freedom to switch between ANC, transparency, and intelligent self-adaptation modes allows users a hassle-free experience. The earbuds are IPx5 sweat and water resistant, so you don't have to wipe them after every workout session or worry about the rain encounter. With a 13-mm driver size and anti-slip design, the earbuds assure proper comfort, especially for long-hour meetings or music sessions. You also get a Type-C cable and an extra pair of eartips along with the wireless earphones and the case within the box.

What's New:

The new Aethon VisionBuds are not just another pair of earbuds but a leap into the future. Its advanced features make it a one-of-a-kind wireless earphone and appeal to futuristic tech-savvy gamers and music lovers. Here are some of its unique features:

On-Case touch-screen display:

Not the newest but definitely the best feature of the VisionBuds that makes it stand out amongst its competitors is the 1.47" HD on-case touch screen display.

Find my earphone:

This feature allows users to find their earbuds with the sound of a beep. Simply activate the 'find my earphone' feature, and your earbuds will produce a high-frequency beep sound so that you can easily track them. You don't need to keep track of your wireless earphones; the device will take care of it.

Equalizer:

The VisionBuds come with customized EQ tuning that helps users match exclusive frequencies according to their choice. Users can easily switch between normal, deep bass, and other modes with a touch.

Advanced noise cancellation:

VisionBuds come with sophisticated noise cancellation features. The ANC+ENC combination of noise cancellation for this kind of earbud is a groundbreaking feature, making this stand way ahead of its competitors.

Aethon:

Aethon is an innovative lifestyle brand that thrives on cutting-edge technology. With a dedicated team and a dynamic co-founder like Mohit Kumar Gupta, Aethon's vision is to provide high quality and affordable gaming and innovative tech products by continuously researching and introducing new and exciting products that cater to the ever-evolving needs of their target audience. Aethon allows nationwide shipping, cash on delivery options, and one-year warranty on most of its products, which include wireless earphones, neckbands, and power banks. Apart from the official website, products are also available on Amazon and Flipkart.

