New Aptar Mumbai Site to Increase Manufacturing Capabilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, today announced the opening of its new Aptar Mumbai site, which will increase manufacturing capabilities in South East Asia.

An inauguration ceremony held on December 1, 2023, marked the official opening of the new Aptar Mumbai production facility in the Palava Industrial and Logistics Park at Taloja, Mumbai. Members of Aptar's Executive Committee and Aptar Pharma's Global Leadership Team welcomed more than 100 key customers and Aptar employees from the Mumbai and Hyderabad, India sites to this momentous occasion, which included a ribbon cutting and tree-planting ceremony.

Manufacturing capabilities at Aptar Mumbai, which began in 2012 with the assembly and supply of metered dose valves and pumps, have now been expanded to offer more innovative product solutions and ensure increased manufacturing capacity to pharma customers in South East Asia.

Assembly operations and product delivery to customers have already begun at Aptar Mumbai's new 7,000 m2 state-of-the art site, which has also received ISO 15378 certification.

This expansion, which began in early 2022, is in line with Aptar's localization strategy, and is a direct response by Aptar Pharma to growing customer demand in the region.

“Our Aptar Pharma business in India has shown robust growth in recent years, and today marks yet another milestone in our investment in the South East Asia region,” commented Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma. “Over the past 11 years, Aptar Mumbai has continuously supplied safe, high-quality products that meet even the highest of regulatory requirements. This new facility is a key step in serving the needs of our customers in the region, which will ultimately benefit patients.”

Sanjay Kapote, President, India & Head, Pharma – SEA, said, “This new site in Mumbai provides a larger space, not only for the expansion of our well-established assembly operations, but also to fuel further localization and support our vision of bringing in other Aptar Pharma technologies suitable for the Asian market.”

Aptar Pharma Prescription President, Alex Theodorakis, commented on more than a decade of success for Aptar Pharma in India, which he described as both a key pillar in the pharma ecosystem and a new chapter of growth in the region.

In her virtual address, Xiangwei Gong, President, Aptar Asia, wholeheartedly congratulated the global and local Aptar Pharma teams for their tireless efforts that contributed to the completion of the Mumbai facility in just under two years. She also noted how this new site will enhance local capabilities, allowing Aptar Pharma to be closer to its customers and to serve them with speed and agility. She also spoke of the growth opportunities for local talent and expected business growth that the new Aptar Mumbai facility will provide.

