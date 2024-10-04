New Balance Debuts in Chennai with New Store at Phoenix Palladium

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4: New Balance, a brand popular for its running excellence and comfort fashion, opened its first store at Phoenix Chennai. Entering the Chennai market is part of New Balance's strategic expansion plans in India as the brand looks to build a deeper connection with its audience and strengthen its presence in the country.

Phoenix Chennai being a popular destination for people from across the city, the addition of the New Balance store will enhance the shopping experience, providing consumers access to high-quality footwear, apparel and accessories. The new retail store boasts a thoughtfully curated selection that caters to both, the fitness enthusiasts as well as fashion influencers. Customers can immerse themselves in New Balance's innovative Fresh Foam X and FuelCell technologies while also check out their iconic styles like 1080, 550, 2002R & 574.

Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, New Balance India expressed his enthusiasm about this launch, stating: "It is a special feeling to launch our first store in Chennai, at Phoenix Palladium. This is yet another significant milestone that solidifies our aspiration for New Balance's retail expansion in India. The city of Chennai embodies an amazing combination of sports & culture that makes it a great fit for New Balance and we look forward to welcoming the people of Chennai to try the New Balance experience."

