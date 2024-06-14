New Balance Expands Presence in Mumbai with New Store at Infiniti Mall, Malad

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: After the successful launch of its store at Linking Road earlier in May, New Balance, one of the world's fastest-growing sports brand, recently opened its newest store in the city at Infiniti Mall, Malad. This is the brand's second launch in Mumbai in less than a month, further emphasizing on the strategic expansion plans for New Balance in India.

The New Balance store highlights the brand's commitment to empower people through sports and quality craftsmanship. The store boasts a carefully curated collection of performance & lifestyle products, within a dynamic retail experience, featuring some of the brand's popular technologies like Fresh Foam X and FuelCell. One can also see some of New Balance's iconic lifestyle models, 9060, 1906, 2002R and the 550 at this new store.

Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, New Balance India expressed his excitement for the new store, stating: "It has been an exciting month for us in Mumbai. Following the successful launch of our first store, we are thrilled to announce the opening of a second store within a month. This marks a major step forward in our expansion journey in India. Our aim is to provide the people of Mumbai with an authentic New Balance experience at our new store in Infiniti Mall, Malad and invite them to try New Balance at our newest destination."

