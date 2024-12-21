New Balance Introduces Its Prestigious 'Made in USA & Made in UK' Collection to India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: New Balance, a brand known for its commitment to quality craftmanship, has introduced its prestigious Made in USA & Made in UK collection to its stores in Linking Road, Mumbai and Brigade Road, Bengaluru. After establishing stores across the country, New Balance is offering consumers a chance to experience the brand's rich cultural heritage through the launch of the Made collection.

Combining innovative technology with timeless style, 'Made' is a true representation of New Balance's 'fearlessly independent' ethos. With five factories in the USA and one in the UK, the brand's 'Made' line understands that great workmanship extends beyond the first stitch. It recognizes the significance of acquiring the finest of raw material and integrating it with meticulous craftsmanship to ensure that each shoe projects supreme quality.

For over 75 years, the Made in USA collection has perfectly embodied authentic American craftsmanship and served as a symbol of prestige for people who accept nothing less than the best. Teddy Santis, owner and founder of New York-based lifestyle brand, Aime Leon Dore, is the Creative Director of the Made in USA Seasonal Collections, shows a perfect blend of heritage & innovation in the iconic 990 v6 shoes.

Since 1982, Made in UK has been the most powerful manifestation of New Balance's technological innovation and meticulous craftsmanship. With a streamlined take on the iconic pigskin suede, mesh, and synthetic upper for a sleeker overall profile, the Made in UK line is enhanced by the addition of FuelCell cushioning, providing utmost comfort and support.

