New Book by S. Nallakuttalam Explores the Power of Moon Signs in Everyday Life

New Delhi [India], December 24: Renowned astrologer and author S. Nallakuttalam is set to release his upcoming book, All About Moon Signs, a simple and practical guide that helps readers understand themselves better through the power of Moon sign astrology. Written for the general public, the book is especially useful for beginners who wish to explore astrology without getting lost in technical terms.

With over 40 years of experience in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, and Palmistry, Shri Nallakuttalam brings a deep yet practical understanding of the subject. His approach is rooted in careful analysis and extensive case studies of real-life horoscopes, making his insights relevant and relatable to everyday life. Alongside astrology, he has also had a long and distinguished professional career, having retired as an Executive Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India after serving in senior roles across various parts of the country.

Beyond his professional and writing work, Shri Nallakuttalam is actively involved in social service through the Sundaram Aspire Public Charitable Trust, which supports children, destitute individuals, and elderly people who are in need. This sense of responsibility and guidance is clearly reflected in his books, which aim to empower readers with clarity and self-awareness.

All About Moon Signs focuses on the Moon sign, which plays a key role in shaping emotions, instincts, and daily responses. In the opening chapter, the author explains the difference between Sun sign and Moon sign readings, pointing out why Moon sign analysis is often more focused and personally relevant. A brief introduction to the basic elements of a horoscope helps readers ease into the subject, even if they have no prior knowledge of astrology.

The book then explores all twelve Moon signs in detail. Each sign is discussed across multiple life areas, including personal attributes, education, career and profession, family life, communication style, finances, lifestyle, debt management, and relationships. One of the highlights of the book is its use of a S.W.O.T analysis framework, helping readers clearly identify their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats based on their Moon sign. With insights spread across 14 well-defined subtopics, the book encourages readers to understand their natural abilities and use them wisely while navigating life's challenges.

Shri Nallakuttalam is already the author of several well-received books on astrology, all published by Clever Fox Publishing.

Astro Musings offers a beginner-friendly exploration of important astrological concepts, zodiac signs, yogas, and planetary influences in a clear and engaging manner.

ABC of Vedic Astrology provides a structured and simple introduction to the fundamentals of Vedic astrology, covering planets, nakshatras, and basic horoscope interpretation.

His Tamil book explains how planetary combinations influence career structure and professional success using real-life horoscopes.

In Profession: Is Career Your Choice, the author examines how astrology plays a role in career decisions and whether professional paths are shaped by choice, destiny, or a mix of both.

Another notable work, Combo Planets - The Human Mindset, looks at how different planetary combinations influence human thinking, behaviour, and decision-making patterns.

With All About Moon Signs, S. Nallakuttalam once again presents astrology as a meaningful and accessible tool for self-awareness, growth, and better decision-making in the modern world.

