New Book "Founders Roadmap" Reveals Blueprint For Entrepreneurs To Establish Business In UAE

Dubai [UAE], April 18: Dubai-based consultancy Vista Corporate Group Founder and Managing Director Hitesh Bagmar has released a new book, shining light on the city's vibrant and bustling business landscape and embarking readers on a journey to successfully launch their business in the heart of the thriving Middle East, Dubai.

With his latest book, Founders Roadmap, author Hitesh Bagmar delivers twenty one chapters of how to establish and run a business without limitations in the UAE. Each chapter is written down to help entrepreneurs navigate company formation and success in Dubai, and includes everything from understanding business culture to innovation and technology in business in Dubai.

Hitesh Bagmar, through his book, Founders Roadmap seeks to create a strategic harmony that simplifies the most complex business conundrums for all entrepreneurs aspiring to setup a Freezone business, mainland business, and offshore business in Dubai.

"This book was inspired when I was approached by one of my clients asking for a book suggestion in the library searching for a how-to guide to establish his business in the UAE back in 2020. I saw that there were not enough books that could serve as an absolute blueprint for navigating company formation and success in Dubai. That's when I knew I wanted to empower people who would entrust their confidence in me with an essential guide that explores the most urgent information to build their business," says Hitesh Bagmar.

Founders Roadmap meticulously presents a comprehensive resource for aspiring entrepreneurs and demystifies what it takes to establish a business in the UAE. Practical step-by-step instructions have been provided to equip readers with the wisdom and confidence to navigate and conquer the business landscape.

"This is truly an immersive read where the author expertly recommends a treasure trove of lessons, insights, and hands-on advice on setting up a business in Dubai. Each chapter does a perfect job of showcasing how entrepreneurs can flourish in the city's vibrant ecosystem and enlightens the reader about the dynamic and challenging business ecosystem of Dubai," says a Vista Corporate Group customer.

"Each of the twenty-one chapters differs from each other, and even if the reader unlocks new opportunities and drives success after reading one chapter, that's all that matters," Hitesh Bagmar said. "If the book motivates entrepreneurs to get efficient results and enjoy efficient business setup in the UAE, and accomplish a deep and thorough understanding of the business landscape in Dubai, my job is done here," Hitesh Bagmar says.

Founders Roadmap is a 197-page book that is now available in print and eBook versions on Amazon and other online bookstores.

About The Author

Hitesh Bagmar is an acclaimed business strategist and seasoned entrepreneur in the Middle East, Dubai. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Vista Corporate Group Dubai. He has over 15 years of experience in the world of business. Armed with an MBA in Finance and Accounting, he is an innovative thinker on a mission to redefine business norms. Founders Roadmap is his first book. Find more insights on the topic at https://thevistacorp.com/blog/.

