New Book on Karma Unveiled: "Karma & Intent, The Hidden Connection"

SRV Media

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Tara Prakashana, an NGO focused on the preservation and dissemination of Indic wisdom, launched a new book by Prof. P.R. Mukund. The book is titled Karma & Intent, the hidden connection. The launch event at the Indian Institute of World Culture, hosted A.S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO as the chief guest. Dr. Pratosh of Indian Institute of Science was guest of honour.

Prof. P.R. Mukund, Founder & Trustee, Tara Prakashana, speaking on the occasion, said that the book explains the role of intent in the fruition of any karma. For any action to have the desired results, the intent of the action is the driving force that determines the direction of the resultant action. Kiran Kumar, speaking on the occasion said that the book is a user manual to tap into our inner intelligence just like organizations like ISRO have complex user manuals for space systems.

Prof. P R Mukund is Professor Emeritus of Engineering at RIT in Rochester, New York. He is also a keen student and teacher of Vedic Science, and has given many seminars on the topic at leading forums, both in India and USA.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor