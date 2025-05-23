New Book "Sanatana & Science" - A Revolutionary Tribute to India's Ancient Scientific Heritage

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Acclaimed author and industry leader Pankaj Lochan has launched his landmark eleventh book, Sanatana & Science, along with its Hindi counterpart Sanatana Aur Vigyaan. Published by Evincepub Publishing, the book is a unique and accessible exploration of India's ancient scientific wisdom, tailored especially for beginners, students, and inquisitive readers.

This bilingual release sheds light on the deep connections between Sanatana Dharma and modern science, covering themes like astronomy, medicine, mathematics, physics, engineering, and urban planning long before they emerged in the West. The book offers a powerful alternative narrative that challenges colonial distortions and encourages Indians to reconnect with their rich intellectual and spiritual traditions.

What the Book Offers

Divided into three insightful sections, the book features:

* A critique of colonial-era historical misrepresentations

* An overview of ancient Indian education systems like Gurukuls and universities

* Scientific rationale behind rituals, festivals, and traditional calendars

* Vedic insights into the Big Bang, evolution, quantum physics, and gravity

* Discoveries in physics, metallurgy, chemistry, and aeronautics recorded in ancient Sanskrit texts

Author combines scholarly research with practical explanation, using simple language to make ancient science comprehensible to modern readers. The work aims to reignite national pride and place India's contributions back on the world stage.

About the Author

With over 25 years of experience in industries such as steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, and power, Pankaj Lochan is an IIT-BHU and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus. He known for excellence in TQM, Six Sigma, and business transformation.

He is a Master Black Belt, holds multiple patents, and led two Deming Prize-winning projects. Previously, he authored nine books including The Master of Your KPIs. Sanatana & Science marks his foray into history and cultural studies, blending scientific logic with spiritual inquiry.

Availability

In Hindi & English editions

Now available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and www.evincepub.com.

Reclaim your history. Rethink your roots.

Sanatana & Science isn't just a book it's a movement.

