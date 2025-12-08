New Cardiac Care Centre Launched at Advanced Multispeciality Hospital (vileparle - west) in the Presence of Tiger Shroff and Paresh Rawal

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Advanced Multispeciality Hospital, Vile Parle (West), marked a significant milestone as it inaugurated its state-of-the-art Tertiary Cardiac Care Centre, further strengthening its position as one of the leading multispeciality hospitals in the western suburb of Juhu, Mumbai.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who formally unveiled the new cardiac facility. The event was also attended by veteran actor Paresh Rawal, along with key hospital dignitaries, including Dr Jigisha Desai (Director), Dr Ashish Gokhale (CEO), Mr Amaan and other Distinguished Dignitaries.

The newly established Cardiac Centre is equipped with advanced medical technologies, including next-generation diagnostic systems, a fully integrated catheterisation laboratory, and specialised cardiac critical care units. The Centre will be led by a multidisciplinary team of senior cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, and trained cardiac care professionals, enabling a full spectrum of services ranging from preventive cardiology and early detection to complex interventions and post-operative rehabilitation.

In his remarks, the hospital's leadership reiterated the institution's commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, and the expansion of specialised services to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community. The dignitaries present commended the hospital for its continued investment in modern medical infrastructure and service innovation.

The inauguration of the Cardiac Centre represents a significant milestone in Advanced Multispeciality Hospital's ongoing mission to provide high-quality, patient-centric healthcare and to strengthen its role as a leading tertiary care provider in the region.

"Advanced Multispeciality Hospital has set a commendable benchmark in cardiac care with this initiative. I extend my best wishes to the entire team of Advanced Multi-speciality Hospital (Vile Parle West) for their continued service to the community."

- Tiger Shroff

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor