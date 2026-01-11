New Delhi to shine on global stage, NDMC prepares for India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi [India], January 11 : The national capital is set to witness a transformative makeover as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) gears up for the prestigious India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in February.

Envisioned as a major global platform on inclusive artificial intelligence, the summit will bring world leaders, policymakers, innovators, and global AI experts to New Delhi, placing the city firmly in the international spotlight.

In line with the vision of delivering a G20-level experience, NDMC has launched an extensive and comprehensive civic revamp across its jurisdiction. The preparations aim to project India's technological prowess, urban excellence, and renowned hospitality through world-class infrastructure, immaculate cleanliness, enhanced lighting and aesthetic beautification.

These initiatives are being undertaken under the directions of the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, to ensure a lasting global impression of a modern, efficient, and welcoming capital city.

The core focus of NDMC's preparations includes large-scale infrastructure upgradation, beautification, cleanliness drives, improved civic amenities, and seamless operational readiness.

Special attention is being given to areas around key venues such as Bharat Mandapam, where the main inaugural event will be held on February 19, along with prominent five-star hotels, major roundabouts, heritage buildings, gardens, and public spaces that are likely to be visited by international delegates.

As part of this initiative, all 41 avenue roads under NDMC's jurisdiction were recently inspected by the Chairman, Secretary, and senior departmental heads. Following these inspections, clear responsibilities were assigned to bridge any gaps in preparedness.

A detailed action plan has been drawn up for revamping key road stretches connecting the airport, Bharat Mandapam, important tourist hubs, and diplomatic zones. This includes addressing potholes, repairing footpaths, restoring damaged grilles, upgrading signage, repainting central verges, eliminating dark spots, and enhancing overall road safety and visual appeal.

The revamp plan also covers important locations hosting pre-event activities and bilateral engagements, including Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, major five-star hotels, and the India Gate precinct.

Additionally, roads leading to popular tourist destinations such as Connaught Place, Central Park, Lodhi Garden, Humayun's Tomb, Delhi Haat, Nehru Park, and surrounding areas are being comprehensively upgraded.

Beautification and cleanliness form the cornerstone of NDMC's preparations. The Horticulture Department has been directed to enhance the city's visual appeal by installing flowering and ornamental plants at prominent locations, roundabouts, and major junctions.

Sculptures, fountains, and public art spaces are being refurbished, while intensified cleanliness measures are being implemented at garbage-vulnerable points.

Daily mechanical road sweeping, deep cleaning, and mopping operations are underway in key markets and arterial roads, with special drives being conducted at regular intervals in Connaught Place and other major commercial hubs. Market Traders' Associations have also been engaged to ensure collective participation in maintaining high standards of cleanliness.

A comprehensive and meticulously planned deep-cleaning drive, "Operation-Clean," has successfully introduced to achieve the proper sanitation and reduce the AQI. The mission was planned in all 14 circles of NDMC and started in the heart area of NDMC i.e. Connaught Place.

As many as 14 high pressure jetting machines associated with 6-8 Palika Sahayaks with cleaning detergent, wipers and hard brushes for removing and cleaning of the historical dust, grease, and oil on the floors of corridors, footpaths and kerb stones; under the overall supervision of the senior officers, i.e. Chief Engineers, Directors, and Medical Officers. The entire force is deputed daily at 7.00 am and continue with the mission till late evening till entire area of the circle is cleaned.

The mission has aimed to enhance civic hygiene, beautify public spaces, and ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for residents and visitors. The week-long intensive cleaning operation has covered entire circles and involved a multi-departmental effort with close coordination among engineering, sanitation, horticulture, and health wings.

In its efforts to improve air quality during the summit, NDMC is deploying smog guns, mist sprayers, water sprinklers, and strict enforcement measures against polluters. Given the high concentration of hotels and diplomatic movement in NDMC areas, focused efforts are being made to enhance the surrounding urban aesthetics and environmental quality.

As part of the summit's public engagement initiatives, Central Park, Connaught Place, has been allocated to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from February 16 to 20, 2026, where leading AI companies are expected to set up interactive stalls for public outreach and demonstrations.

To ensure improved civic amenities, NDMC is prioritising the maintenance of roads and footpaths, achieving 100 per cent functionality of street and pole lights across roads, roundabouts, and market areas, and removing overhead cables near monuments to enhance the city's visual landscape.

Decorative and aesthetic illumination is also being planned to further elevate the city's ambiance during the event.

Operational readiness forms another critical pillar of the preparations. NDMC is setting up a dedicated control room, deploying nodal officers, and optimally utilising mechanical road sweepers in sensitive and high-visibility zones.

Close coordination is being maintained with security agencies, traffic authorities, and other civic bodies to ensure smooth movement of dignitaries, effective parking management, and seamless logistical arrangements. Measures to control stray animals in critical areas are also being intensified to ensure safety and order.

Through these concerted efforts, NDMC is committed to ensuring that New Delhi not only meets but surpasses the benchmarks set during the G20 Summit, presenting a city that reflects India's aspirations, innovation, and global leadership as it hosts the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

