New Era Of Realty Has Begun With Evoq Bringing In The Change At Oberois Sukhvilas

New Delhi [India], July 18: EVOQ, the emerging force in the realm of real estate, recently commemorated its remarkable journey and achievements with 'Jashn-e-EVOQ' at the prestigious Oberoi's Sukhvillas on 12 July 2024. This gala event, hosted by Gaurav Goyal and Satish Katyal, Managing Partners of EVOQ, served not only as a celebration of success but also as a platform to honour the invaluable contributions of its esteemed business partners, colleagues, friends & family.

The evening began with a heartfelt acknowledgement of EVOQ's business partners, recognised for their pivotal roles in EVOQ's rapid growth and success in the competitive real estate market. Both of them were felicitated for their unwavering support and collaborative spirit, which have been instrumental in EVOQ's ascent to prominence.

Adding to the ambiance of celebration and elegance, the renowned band Sufigram took centre stage, captivating the audience with their soul-stirring Sufi music and melodious renditions. The blend of spirituality and musicality created a mesmerising atmosphere, resonating perfectly with EVOQ's ethos of excellence and innovation.

Against the backdrop of Oberoi's Sukhvillas, a symbol of luxury and refinement, 'Jashn-e-EVOQ' not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for future endeavours. Gaurav Goyal emphasised EVOQ's commitment to redefining industry standards and enhancing community living through sustainable development and superior quality. Satish Katyal explained the role of people in large bringing in change in society & real estate industry.

The event served as a testament to EVOQ's journey towards becoming a trusted name in real estate, synonymous with integrity, innovation, and excellence. It reaffirmed EVOQ's dedication to creating spaces that enrich lives and foster vibrant communities.

As the evening concluded with expressions of gratitude and optimism for the future, 'Jashn-e-EVOQ' left an indelible mark, reflecting EVOQ's relentless pursuit of excellence and its vision to reshape the landscape of real estate with integrity and innovation at its core.

Not to forget, last month they organised the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra and approximately 100 business partners graced the yatra & took the blessings of Maa Vaishno Devi along with Gaurav Goyal & Satish Katyal.

