New Exhibition Showcases the Works of Francis Newton Souza - A Founding Member of the Progressive Artists' Group

New Delhi [India], October 9: A new exhibition featuring the remarkable works of Francis Newton Souza, one of the most significant figures in modern Indian art, is set to open [insert date/location]. The exhibition, curated from the renowned Harish Khullar Family Collection, offers an in-depth exploration of Souza's groundbreaking artistic journey, his complex relationship with religious iconography, and his influential role in shaping Indian modern art.

Francis Newton Souza (1924-2002) was a key figure in the founding of the Progressive Artists' Group (PAG) in 1947, alongside iconic artists Syed Haider Raza, K. H. Ara, Maqbool Fida Husain, H. A. Gade, and S. K. Bakre. The group sought to break free from the conservative artistic norms of pre-independence India, integrating styles such as Post-Impressionism, Cubism, and Expressionism with traditional Indian art. Together, they forged one of the most influential art movements in India's post-colonial history.

Born in the Portuguese Catholic colony of Goa, Souza's formative years were deeply influenced by the religious iconography that surrounded him. This shaped much of his artistic vocabulary, as seen in his oeuvre, which often depicted Christ, the Church, the Pope, and still-life scenes of religious objects. However, Souza's work was far from devotional; he was known for his anti-clerical stance and his contempt for the Church, a perspective that is vividly portrayed in many of his paintings.

In the words of British critic Edward Mullins: "An Indian painter, brought up a strict Roman Catholic under Portuguese colonial rule, later a member of the Communist Party, and now living in London (1961)... These are the barest details about one of the most gifted and original modern artists." This complex blend of contradictory influences - religion, politics, and his diasporic experience - made Souza's work both compelling and revolutionary, defying conventional ideas of tradition.

This exhibition provides a rare opportunity to view Souza's works up close and understand his evolution as an artist. From his early experiments with Christian iconography to his later bold, expressionist portraits and abstract forms, each piece reflects the tensions and dualities that defined his life and career.

The Harish Khullar Family Collection, known for its extensive range of Souza's works, has generously provided the paintings for this exhibition, offering art lovers and critics a chance to delve into the world of one of modern India's most provocative artists.

