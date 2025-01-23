New Gujarat Plant fully commissioned with receipt of dedicated power supply

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 23: Kaka Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer and supplier of PVC-based products, proudly announces the full commissioning of its advanced manufacturing facility in Village Lasundra, Tehsil Kathlal, District Kheda, Gujarat. This milestone comes after successfully resolving a persistent power supply issue that had limited the plant's operational capacity for the past six months.

The facility spans an impressive total land area of approximately 8,00,000 square feet, with 4,00,000 remarkable capacity utilization of 40,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA), the plant's output will exceed the current capacity utilization of 18,000 MTPA by more than 120% over the next 2 to 3 years.

Power Supply Issue Resolved

The plant faced significant challenges due to inconsistent power supply over the last six months. However, with effect from 2nd Jan 2025, Kaka Industries Limited has started using uninterrupted power supply from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL). Additionally, the power line infrastructure has been completed. With this issue resolved, the plant is poised to operate at full capacity, marking a new era of productivity and efficiency for the company.

CA Chintan Bodar, CFO at Kaka Industries Limited, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the full commissioning of operations at our state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Gujarat and we expect the turnover of company to double by the End of FY 2027. The lack of uninterrupted power supply was impacting our operations, which have now been resolved with immediate effect. All the equipment from other ancillary plant (old units) have now been shifted to this new facility, which will allow us to go full steam ahead and reach utilisation levels of 40,000 MTPA eventually versus 18,000 MTPA at present. This will allow us to double our revenue over the next 2 years with potential to reach 120% utilisation levels in the next 2-3 years. This state-of-the-art facility will improve economies of scale and will also reduce the operational cost, and thereby will also improve margins of the company."

The enhanced capacity of the plant will strengthen Kaka Industries Limited's ability to meet growing market demand while further consolidating its position as a leader in the polymer industry. The company also stands to benefit from its robust branding, marketing, and sales efforts, supported by a strong dealer and customer network

About Kaka Industries Limited

Kaka Industries Limited is a leading player in the polymer industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. With a diverse range of polymer products, the company serves various industries and aims to provide cutting-edge solutions to meet evolving market demands. For more information, please visit www.kakaprofile.com.

