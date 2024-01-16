New IT rules to curb deepfake menace to be notified by next week: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], January 16 : New information technology rules are expected to be notified next week, said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, amid rising cases of deepfake menace, with its latest victim being the cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

"Government is very clear on the compliance of the advisory on deepfake issue, if we find that the advisory is not being followed by, we will follow it up with very clear, amended IT rules that we had notified," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ANI.

Reacting to Tendulkar falling victim to deepfake videos, the Minister said, "That there has been a mixed performance of compliance. I had said at the time of the advisory, that if we find that the advisory is not being followed through completely that we will follow it up with very clear, amended IT rules that we had notified. we have taken a decision that there will be new IT rules, it will be notified very shortly. We hope to do this in the next one week."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government wants to use technology for good work. "It is our duty to provide safe and secure internet to every citizen. We will work hard for it and make rules."

"We have also notified an advisory on the deepfake issue. And in the coming days, we will also notify new IT rules."

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cautioned everyone on Monday against a deepfake video of himself which has been used to promote an App. Tendulkar's video and voice have been manipulated to make it sound like he was promoting the App.

Tendulkar who spotted the manipulation took to X, cautioning his fans and the public that that the video was fake and asked people to report such applications, videos and advertisements.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1," tweeted Sachin.

In late December, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to all intermediaries, ensuring compliance with the existing information technology rules. The directive specifically targets the growing concerns around misinformation powered by AI - Deepfakes.

The advisory mandates that intermediaries communicate prohibited content, particularly those specified under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, clearly and precisely to its users.

The advisory emphasises that digital intermediaries must ensure users are informed about penal provisions, including those in the IPC and the IT Act 2000, in case of Rule 3(1)(b) violations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor