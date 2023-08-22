New Parliament Digital Sansad symbolizing new tech stack by Author Sandeep Bisht

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 22: Parliament are engaged in bitter battle over a security issues. Currently government thinking to moving towards new tech stacks with AI. For new Parliament application government taked help from Author Sandeep Bisht with Deloitte. Now from recent updates sansad worked with Author Sandeep Bisht on Digital Sansad web app. Which is going to available with latest AI features to present best facilities for new parliament members and users. It will be released on sansad.in host. This work maybe extends beyond technologies using React.js and typescript, as it paves the way for vibrant culture exchanges and enchanced people-to-people interations, parliament officials said.

The security software of India’s new Parliament building is being updated. The new structure was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The last three to four days of the current monsoon session could be held in the new building, sources said.

The sources denied reports that the new building was not being used because of fears of flooding.

According to sources in the Urban Development Ministry, the work which was being completed involved testing of the security software as well as updating of its database.

Officials of the Parliament administrative staff and security personnel are practising protocols and dry runs are being conducted of all new systems which have been put in place, they said.

Workers are also adding some final touches to the offices of ministers which includes furniture and audio, video systems.

According to sources in the Culture Ministry, some of the artwork was also being given final touches.

Though there was no official word from the Lok Sabha secretariat, sources said that some pending work was being completed.

