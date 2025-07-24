New Philips Smart TV Line-Up Now Available on Amazon: Experience Brilliance with the 8100, 8300 QLED Series and Energy-Efficient 6130 Google TV

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 24: Philips has officially launched its latest range of smart TVs in India the 8100, 8300, and 6130 series now available exclusively on Amazon. Designed to cater to a wide range of entertainment needs, this new line-up combines premium QLED technology, immersive sound, eye comfort, and smart energy-saving features, delivering a superior home entertainment experience.

The Philips 8100 and 8300 series are Ultra HD QLED TVs engineered for stunning visuals and seamless performance. With a 120Hz refresh rate, these TVs provide smooth motion, making them perfect for high-octane gaming, sports, and cinematic content.

- The 8100 series is available in 43", 50", 55" and 65" screen sizes and features a 30W sound output, offering flexibility to suit different room sizes and user preferences.

- The 8300 series, available in 55" and 65", enhances the viewing experience with a 50W sound system and an in-built sub-woofer, delivering deep, rich bass and powerful surround sound.

- Both models come with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for enhanced picture quality and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

- Gaming is elevated with features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for smoother and more responsive gameplay.

The Philips 6130 series is a practical yet powerful Full HD Google TV, designed for everyday entertainment. Available in 32" and 43", it is equipped with 3DR technology that ensures low energy consumption, making it a sustainable choice for modern homes. The built-in Eye Care feature minimizes eye strain, while Dolby Audio enhances the sound experience with clarity and depth.

With these launches, Philips reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality televisions that blend innovation, performance, and user-centric features. Whether you're a gamer, movie enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable and efficient smart TV, the 8100, 8300, and 6130 series offer something for everyone.

All models are now available for purchase on Amazon India.

About Philips:

Philips is a globally trusted brand in consumer electronics, known for its innovation, quality, and commitment to improving everyday life through meaningful technology.

