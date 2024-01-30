New road projects will make MP industrial & agricultural hub: Gadkari

Bhopal, Jan 30 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid the foundation for 15 National Highway road projects measuring 499 km and worth Rs 8,038 crore for Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, Gadkari said the road projects will help Madhya Pradesh emerge as an industrial and agricultural hub.

“The new projects are being started for improving the road network in Madhya Pradesh. Many will be completed by the end of this year. Construction of roads will bring investment while exports will also increase. Employment opportunities will be available which will help eradicate poverty,” Gadkari said.

He also informed that the project of operating a ropeway from the railway station to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain will be cleared soon.

Tender for this project worth Rs 171 crore will be cleared in the coming month, he added.

The Union minister said that once the new road projects are completed, the distance from Ujjain to Kota can be covered in just two-and-a-half hours.

Important works also include four-laning of 136 km distance from Ujjain to Garoth. The distance from Indore to Omkareshwar will be covered in one hour.

Gadkari said that along with new works of road construction, Madhya Pradesh is also moving forward in the use of air means of transport and means like cable car, rope-way.

Industrial activities will also intensify, he said.

