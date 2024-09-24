New Season of Australian Almonds Officially Launched in India, Strengthening Bilateral Trade Relations

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 24: The season of gifting and festivities is almost here and almonds from Australia are in India now to be a part of our celebrations this time!

Renowned for their distinctively sweet taste and crunchy texture, Australian almonds are cultivated in optimal growing conditions, ensuring superior flavour and nutrient content.

India is one of the world's largest importers of almonds as the country has very little commercial production of this nut. With Australian almonds getting active in the market, the upcoming season promises greater availability, stronger trade channels, and enhanced economic ties between the two nations.

Australia's Deputy High Commissioner, Ambassador Nick McCaffery officially launched the promotion campaign for Australian almonds at a reception hosted at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi on September 20. Speaking on the occasion McCaffrey remarked that "Australia and India are strategic partners and the two countries are working closely to enhance bilateral trade. Both countries have mutually benefited in the last one year since the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) became operational. Australia being in the southern hemisphere, perfectly complements the Indian and North hemisphere production period. This counter seasonality allows Indian consumers to access almonds all year round and we are lucky that fresh Australian almonds are available during the festive period of Diwali. Australian almonds are recognized as being one of the best in the world, thanks to their freshness, crispness and sweetness. I am delighted to see them here in India," he added.

The Almond Board of Australia (ABA) is the peak body for the almond industry in Australia and facilitates the development of the industry whilst seeking to maximise the viability of stakeholders and ensure its sustainability.

Tim Jackson, CEO of the ABA was present at the launch and remarked, "With an emphasis on strict quality control and sustainable farming practices, Australian almonds are known across the world for their high quality and exceptional taste. Australian almonds are carefully harvested to preserve their natural freshness. Their rich, buttery flavour and uniform size make them ideal for a variety of culinary uses, whether enjoyed as a standalone snack or incorporated into both traditional and modern recipes."

"Australian almonds are now getting increasingly popular in India. Consumers can visit their local dry fruit retailer or visit major e-commerce platforms and ask or search for Australian almonds," added Jackson.

Almond Board of Australia

Founded in 1995 and renamed the Almond Board of Australia (ABA) in 2002, the ABA is the peak body for the Australian almond industry. It supports industry growth, sustainability, and stakeholder viability through research, market development, and addressing key challenges like yield improvement, pest management, and expanding domestic and export markets.

