New Strategic Partnership: ChemVolt and ElevenEs to Accelerate India's BESS and EV Ecosystem

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India]/ Subotica [Serbia], October 7: ChemVolt Global, a leading Indian clean energy and storage solutions company, and ElevenEs, Europe's foremost lithium-ion cell technology and manufacturing company, today announced a landmark strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), lithium-ion cell manufacturing, and electric vehicle (EV) battery pack supply across India.

This collaboration combines ChemVolt Global's extensive expertise in project development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), and local market execution, with ElevenEs' industry-leading experience in LFP cell technology and large-scale European manufacturing. By joining forces, the two companies aim to establish a robust ecosystem for advanced energy storage and electric mobility in India.

Key Objectives of the Partnership Include:

* Deployment of Advanced BESS Solutions: Delivering cutting-edge grid-scale and commercial BESS systems across India and the Middle East, with advanced lithium-ion cells with higher life cycle and less degradation and high thermal stability.

* Lithium-Ion Cell Manufacturing Collaboration: Leveraging ElevenEs' pioneering European cell technology and production capabilities, to help India drive self-reliance in battery production.

* EV Battery Pack Supply to OEMs: Enabling domestic automotive manufacturers to access high-performance, safe, fast charging and reliable battery packs, accelerating the adoption of electric mobility across India.

This alliance marks a significant milestone in Europe-India industrial cooperation, reinforcing bilateral ties in advanced energy and battery technologies. By blending European technological leadership with India's growing market and local execution expertise, the partnership not only contributes to India's energy transition but also strengthens the global competitiveness of both nations in renewable energy and EV supply chains.

Leadership Perspectives

Mr. Kuldeep Gupta, CEO of ChemVolt Global, said:

"This partnership with ElevenEs represents a defining moment for India's clean energy and electric mobility ambitions. By collaborating with Europe's foremost cell technology and manufacturing company, we are creating a strong platform to deliver reliable, high-performance BESS and EV battery solutions. Beyond technology, this collaboration reflects the deepening industrial and technological cooperation between India and Europe, positioning both nations at the forefront of the global energy transition."

Mr. Nemanja Mikac, CEO of ElevenEs, added:

"Our partnership with ChemVolt Global is a decisive move to bring our proven LFP cell technology and large-scale manufacturing to India. ElevenEs' expertise is ready to deliver nothing less than advanced battery solutions that will be foundational to India's energy independence. This collaboration doesn't just strengthen Europe-India tiesit confirms our shared commitment to innovation and global leadership in clean technology. We are not just participating; we are positioned to define the future of this industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor