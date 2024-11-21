New Study Shows Almost Half of Tech Professionals in India Believe They Will Pivot Their Career Trajectory at Least Three Times to Stay Competitive

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: As India's technological landscape undergoes constant transformation, tech professionals are redefining their career paths to stay ahead of the curve. A recent study commissioned by Amadeus, the global leader in travel technology, in collaboration with Opinium Research, reveals that nearly half (49%) of tech professionals in India believe they will need to pivot their careers at least three times to keep pace with the ever-changing technology landscape. In response, over 53% plan to switch jobs within the next five years.

This trend underscores the growing demand for employers who prioritize upskilling and innovation, as professionals look for roles where they can thrive. 63% of respondents ranked innovation as their top priority when selecting a new employer. Furthermore, 1 in 4 tech professionals are willing to accept a pay cut to work for brands known for innovation and industry leadership. This highlights a shift towards valuing creative freedom and meaningful work over financial rewards.

Innovation, Growth, and Equitable Workplace Drive Job Changes

Equitable workplaces are now critical factors in the job search. A remarkable 91% of tech professionals say they prioritize equitable workplace when choosing their next employer. Companies that actively embrace equitable workplace foster inclusive environments, which lead to better innovation and collaboration, contributing to improved business outcomes. This trend signifies that an equitable workplace is no longer just a moral imperative but a business strategy that companies must invest in to remain competitive.

Despite high satisfaction levels in certain areas70% of respondents express approval of the mental health and well-being support provided by their current employers, and 68% commend efforts to promote work-life balancemany professionals are still seeking change. This suggests that while well-being initiatives are valued, companies must go beyond these measures and invest more deeply in fostering innovation, professional growth, and flexibility to retain top talent.

Mani Ganeshan, Senior Vice President - Head APAC Engineering and Amadeus Labs India, comments on the findings: "We are witnessing a profound shift in the world of work. The days when salary alone could attract and retain top talent are rapidly fading. Today's tech professionals are demanding morepurpose, innovation, and continuous learning. Companies must now create ecosystems where employees are empowered to grow, experiment, and challenge the status quo. It's no longer about offering just competitive compensation; the future belongs to organizations that invest in their people, foster inclusivity, and provide the flexibility to thrive. Those who embrace this change will not only retain talent but will also lead the industry into its next evolution."

Flexibility and Career Development: Top Priorities for Talent Retention

The study also highlights flexibility as a key driver of job satisfaction. Nearly half (48%) of respondents say that flexible working options whether remote work, adjustable hours, or hybrid modelsare essential to their decision-making. For today's workforce, flexibility has moved from being a perk to a core expectation. Employers who do not offer flexible work arrangements risk losing top talent to competitors who understand the importance of autonomy and work-life balance.

Career progression remains equally critical, with 51% of tech professionals seeking clear and structured career development paths within their organizations. This reinforces the dual expectation of flexibility and visible growth opportunities. Tech professionals are not just looking for a jobthey are searching for environments where they can advance their careers while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Shaping the Future of Work

The future of work is now unfoldingand organizations that embrace these evolving priorities will set themselves apart in the tech landscape. By creating workplaces that prioritize innovation, inclusivity, flexibility, and continuous growth, companies will not only retain top talent but will also position themselves at the forefront of India's thriving tech industry.

Methodology

Opinium Research questioned 2,200 technology professionals from eight markets - India, France, Spain, Turkey, Colombia, Philippines, USA, and the UK - in the third quarter of 2024. Respondents were aged from 18-55+ and are employed in a representative cross-section of technology professions. Open questions were analyzed by Mercury Analytics.

All statistics shown within this release are referring to the Indian respondents in the survey.

