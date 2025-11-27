New telecom cybersecurity rules in force, DoT clarifies enforcement status

New Delhi [India] November 27 : The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has said that the amendments to the Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules, 2024, formally notified on October 22, 2025, are fully in force and enforceable.

The ministry clarified through a press release that a subsequent inadvertent re-publication of the rules does not affect the validity of the original amendments.

The TCS Amendment Rules, 2025, notified in October, introduce new frameworks intended to strengthen India's cyber resilience and enhance security around telecom identifiers amid their growing use across banking, e-commerce and governance platforms.

According to DoT, the amendments address critical vulnerabilities stemming from the rapid integration of mobile numbers, IMEIs and other telecom identifiers into digital services. The updated rules focus on improving traceability, accountability and the overall security architecture of digital transactions.

One of the key changes is the institutionalisation of a mobile number validation (MNV) platform, aimed at curbing mule accounts and identity fraud. The platform will allow service providers to verify whether the mobile number used by a customer genuinely belongs to the individual whose credentials are on record.

To tackle the growing challenge of stolen, cloned or blacklisted devices circulating in the resale market, the rules mandate 'Resale Device Scrubbing'. Entities dealing in second-hand or refurbished phones must now check every device's IMEI number against a centralised blacklist before resale. The DoT said this would protect consumers and help law enforcement agencies track stolen equipment.

The amendment also defines Telecom Identifier User Entities (TIUEs), entities across sectors that rely on telecom identifiers, and places regulated obligations on them to share telecom-identifier data with the government under specific circumstances. This is expected to improve coordination in tackling cyber fraud while ensuring compliance with data protection norms.

The ministry said these measures collectively aim to safeguard India's digital ecosystem from telecom-enabled fraud, strengthen device traceability and ensure responsible use of telecom identifiers.

The DoT further clarified that while the TCS Amendment Rules were inadvertently republished on October 29, 2025, the error has been rectified through a fresh notification, dated November 25, 2025. The correction rescinds the unintended re-publication but does not affect the enforceability of the original amendments.

