New terminal building constructed by Airports Authority inaugurated at Dehradun airport

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 14 : Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation inaugurated the new Terminal Building (Phase-II) of Dehradun Airport, marking a significant milestone in the aviation sector of Uttarakhand.

According to a press release, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Naresh Bansal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); and Brij Bhusan Gairola, Member of Legislative Assembly were also present at the time of inauguration.

The construction of the new terminal building, undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), was completed in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 486 Crore.

After the operationalization of the first phase, covering an area of 28,729 Sqm, the old Terminal Building was demolished to make way for the second phase, adding an additional 14,047 Sqm to the terminal area.

The total terminal area now stands at 42,776 Sqm, enabling the airport to serve 3240 passengers during peak hours, with an annual serving capacity of 47 lakh passengers.

In his address, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia highlighted the inauguration as a step towards expanding aviation services to remote areas, aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister.

Minister Scindia said, "The Terminal's inauguration is in line with our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of expanding aviation services to remote areas of the country which will set new dimensions in regional prosperity. This new terminal building is a combination of culture, nature and modern architecture which will strengthen industries, generate more employment and boost tourism in the area".

The new terminal building is equipped with modern amenities, including 48 check-in counters, 4 conveyor belts, 12 baggage X-ray machines, and parking facilities for 500 cars.

Moreover, special attention has been given to accessibility for Divyangjans, with ramps, lifts, and specially designed restrooms incorporated into the design.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, expressed the government's commitment to providing affordable air services and elevating Jolly Grant Airport to international standards.

Minister Dhami said, "Government of India is working towards providing affordable air services to people. Our endeavour is to provide every transportation service to the tourists in Uttarakhand. Continuous efforts are being made to elevate Jolly Grant Airport to International standards"

The design of the new terminal reflects a harmonious blend of culture, nature, and modern architecture, with columns inspired by the "Brahmakamal," the state flower of Uttarakhand.

These columns, resembling blooming flowers, allow natural light to illuminate the terminal, contributing to sustainability measures and creating a serene environment for passengers.

The completion of the new terminal building at Dehradun Airport is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity in the region, stimulating economic growth and making Uttarakhand more accessible to both domestic and international travelers.

