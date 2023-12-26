New Trend in Interior Design Shapes Customer-Centric Approach: Insights from Ashraf Khan of Glister Interiors

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 26: Amidst a dynamic shift in interior design trends, Ashraf Khan, the visionary behind Glister Interiors, unveils the brand's customer-centric approach, steering the industry towards personalized spaces.

In a recent interview coinciding with the International Sustainable Living Expo 2023, Khan articulated how Glister Interiors' philosophy aligns with evolving consumer desires, emphasizing a departure from traditional transactional exchanges to forging lasting connections with clients. "Our commitment goes beyond aesthetics; it's about crafting sustainable sanctuaries that reflect individual stories," Khan asserts, echoing a sentiment in sync with the industry's latest transformations.

Rise of Personalization in Design:

As interior design witnesses a surge in demand for personalized spaces, Khan's insights shed light on the pivotal shift towards crafting homes that resonate deeply with individual aspirations. "An empty house is merely a structure until it's transformed into a comforting and personalized home," he passionately asserts, underscoring the growing importance of bespoke designs in today's market.

The Essence of Service:

Glister Interiors' inception as a one-man endeavor underlines his unwavering belief that interior design isn't merely a transaction; it's a dedicated service. "Each penny spent by our customers must hold intrinsic value," he ardently emphasizes. The brand's philosophy revolves around conceptualizing spaces that aren't just visually appealing but resonate deeply with the desires and lifestyles of the clients.

Customer-Centric Approach:

"Understanding the latent desires of our customers is paramount; it should be demand-driven," Khan iterates when asked how his brand understands its customer's requirements. He places immense significance on asking precise questions to uncover the unspoken thoughts of clients, aiming to establish an in-depth comprehension of their needs and aspirations. "Even those who don't seek our services become friends," he reveals, shedding light on the brand's commitment to fostering genuine relationships beyond business transactions.

Navigating Transparency and Accountability:

With transparency as a cornerstone, Khan emphasizes the brand's commitment to rectifying errors promptly for customer satisfaction, mirroring a broader industry push for accountability amidst increased consumer expectations.

Crafting Harmony and Individuality:

The pivotal challenge for Glister Interiors lies in amalgamating diverse thoughts and demands from various family members into a harmonious design. "It's about creating a beautiful tapestry of aspirations," Khan articulates. He underscores the profound impact of design on the mentality of inhabitants, highlighting the importance of striking a balance between vibrance and a soothing theme.

Incorporating Quality Over Brand Name::

Khan's emphasis on prioritizing material quality over brand names resonates with a rising sentiment in the market. As consumers seek reliability and durability, Glister Interiors' approach towards quality assurance within limited spaces gains significance in a market often inundated with flashy trends.

This insight from Ashraf Khan coincides with a burgeoning movement in the interior design industry, highlighting a significant shift towards personalized, quality-driven designs. As consumers increasingly seek spaces aligned with their aspirations, Glister Interiors' commitment to understanding and fulfilling these desires marks a pivotal turn in the sector.

For a deeper dive into Ashraf Khan's vision for sustainable design, explore the full interview at Glister Interiors.

