New Vision, New Direction - Redefining Education at New Rainbow Public School

New Delhi [India], June 9: Located in Ghaziabad, New Rainbow Public School has become a benchmark in the field of educationrenowned for its modern outlook, value-based teaching methodology, and relentless pursuit of innovation. It is not merely an institution, but a transformative journey where education is intricately woven into the fabric of life.

Here, children are not confined to textbook learning; instead, they are nurtured in an environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, confidence, and leadership. The school firmly believes that every child is unique and holds within them immense potential waiting to be unlocked. That is why NRPS goes beyond the traditional framework to adopt a holistic and experiential learning model, where academic excellence is complemented by emotional intelligence, social sensitivity, and strong moral grounding.

The school was founded in 1990 by the visionary duo Late Shri Kailash Agarwal and Smt. Munish Agarwal, who dreamed of establishing an institution that harmonizes Indian culture with modern education. Later, under the dynamic leadership of Late Shri Atul Agarwal and the present Principal, Mrs. Ruchi Gupta, the institution soared to new heightsredefining both the scope and spirit of education. Their vision, passion, and dedication have earned NRPS a special place on the national education map.

The school atmosphere is inspiring, the educators are mentors and guides, and the students brim with energy and enthusiasm. Every learner is given the opportunity to grow at their own pace. Whether it's global video conferencing, science exhibitions, or career counseling sessions students are consistently exposed to national and international platforms.

Flagship events like the Atul Memorial Cricket Tournament, Atulya Inter-School Competitions, and Innovative Council Initiatives foster not just a competitive spirit but also values of collaboration and camaraderie.

Understanding that 21st-century success demands more than academic knowledge, the school has deeply integrated STEM education into its academic structure. Students receive hands-on experience in coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and design thinking, preparing them for the rapidly evolving tech-driven world.

Equally emphasized are life skills such as teamwork, decision-making, communication, stress management, time management, and self-regulation. These essential skills mold students into confident, emotionally intelligent, and socially responsible individuals.

At NRPS, teachers are not just instructorsthey are facilitators, motivators, and compassionate guides. They recognize and nurture each student's unique qualities, helping build both knowledge and character. Students are not only taught what to learn but also how to think, face challenges, and contribute meaningfully to society.

The campus is equipped with modern learning facilities such as ICT-enabled smart classrooms, science labs, math and computer labs, a rich library, art and music studios, a yoga center, sports complexes, and an eco-friendly green environmentcreating endless possibilities for exploration and growth.

The school's outstanding contributions to education have been honored with numerous national and international awards, including the British Council ISA Award, School Enterprise Challenge Gold Award, Education World Rankings, Generation Global Partnership, ScooNews Recognition, Gaurav Ratna Award, EduLeader Award, and most recently, the Educational Leadership Award 2025 by the India Today Group. These accolades are a testament to the school's leadership in quality, innovation, and vision.

We are also delighted to share that New Rainbow Public School has been recognized among the Top 10 Leader Schools of Ghaziabad, securing the 5th position in the prestigious ranking published by Dainik Jagran - School Rankings 2025.

This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and nurturing future-ready citizens. New Rainbow Public School envisions an education that instills knowledge as well as values, where tradition meets innovation, discipline meets expression, and learning becomes a lifelong journey.

Here, students are not just prepared for exams. They are prepared for life. They are empowered to dream, to think differently, to face adversity, and to bring about meaningful change.

New Rainbow Public School is not just a school. It is a movement, a vision that shapes the future, and a nurturing ground for generations to come. A true beacon of excellence, not just in Ghaziabad but across North India's educational landscape.

