New White Paper by APAC CVD Alliance and Deloitte Charts Path to Tackle Rising Heart Failure Burden in Asia-Pacific

Singapore, October 8: The Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance (APAC CVD Alliance), in collaboration with Deloitte, has released a groundbreaking White Paper, Improving Heart Failure Policy and Management in Asia Pacific: Opportunities for Impact, highlighting the urgent need for tailored policy interventions to address the growing burden of heart failure (HF) across the region.

Drawing on analysis of eight key territories - Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan region, Thailand, and Vietnam - the report reveals significant gaps in policy visibility, access to diagnostics and therapies, healthcare infrastructure, and public awareness. With close to 32 million people in the region currently living with HF, and prevalence projected to rise steadily in the coming decades, the paper warns that without coordinated action, the impact on patients, health systems, and economies will intensify.

"Heart failure is silently claiming lives across Asia-Pacific, yet it remains hidden in policy shadows," said Dr. Krishna Reddy, Cardiologist and APAC CVD Alliance representative. "This white paper lays out the evidence and concrete steps for action. The time for fragmented approaches is over. Together, we can bring heart failure out of the margins and give millions a chance at longer, healthier lives."

The report highlights that HF is not only a clinical challenge but a profound human and social one, with patients across the region facing loss of independence, high rates of depression and anxiety, and heavy reliance on caregivers who often lack adequate support. Beyond this, HF threatens economic sustainability. In some middle-income economies, it consumes over 10% of national health expenditure, while productivity losses and caregiving burdens amplify the costs to society.

To tackle the growing burden of HF in the region, the white paper translates insights into action through key recommendations, including:

- Elevating HF as a distinct health priority with dedicated budgets, strategies with measurable targets, and integration into universal health coverage plans.

- Strengthening early diagnosis through greater use of NT-proBNP testing, across primary and tertiary care, alongside public awareness campaigns to enhance symptom recognition.

- Expanding follow-up and long-term care via multidisciplinary HF clinics, digital health tools, and community-based workforce models.

- Improving access to innovative diagnostics and therapies by aligning clinical guidelines with reimbursement systems.

- Investing in national HF registries and regional collaboration to standardise data, improve monitoring, and share best practices.

Kavita Rekhraj, Deloitte Asia Pacific & Southeast Asia Life Sciences & Health Care Leader said, "By combining data-driven insights with pragmatic policy recommendations, this report offers a blueprint for change, giving governments and healthcare leaders a practical pathway to reduce hospitalisations, improve survival, and deliver better quality of life across Asia-Pacific."

The white paper sets ambitious targets, with recommendations aimed at reducing HF-related hospitalisations by 20% and improving patient survival rates by 15% within five years. These outcomes will depend on local contexts and sustained commitment, with a phased approach that pilots reforms in mature health systems before scaling to emerging ones through tailored capacity-building support.

HF care in Asia-Pacific stands at a pivotal crossroads. Without urgent action, health systems will be overwhelmed and patients left behind. This white paper sets out an actionable strategy: invest in early detection, scale digital and community-based care, secure sustainable financing, and support patients and caregivers alike.

As the world marked World Heart Day on 29 September, the APAC CVD Alliance and Deloitte encourage governments, healthcare providers, and industry partners to move from awareness to action, to prioritise heart failure, save lives, reduce costs, and build resilient, equitable health systems for the future.

To learn more, read the full report here: APAC CVD Alliance andDeloitte.

About the White Paper

This White Paper report reviews HF policy and care across eight APAC territories (Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan region, Thailand, and Vietnam) and outlines a set of evidence-driven regionally relevant policy recommendations informed by multi-territory assessments, stakeholder consultations, and best practice reviews.

This white paper reflects the independent work of the APAC CVD Alliance and Deloitte. The views and conclusions expressed do not represent those of the sponsor or the Advisory Panel's affiliated organisations. The development of the white paper is supported by Roche Diagnostics.

Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance (APAC CVD Alliance)

The APAC CVD Alliance is a coalition of stakeholders committed to transforming cardiovascular health in the region by promoting multisectoral collaboration, innovative care models, and policy reform. The Alliance is supported by Amgen, Novartis, and Roche Diagnostics.

