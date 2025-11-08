New YouTube health channel In Good Hands launches -- bringing credible, conversational healthcare conversations to every Indian home (#InGoodHands)

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 8: Today marks the launch of In Good Hands a new YouTube podcast channel (also called #InGoodHands) created to demystify healthcare for everyday Indians. The channel will publish expert-led, easy-to-understand conversations on health, wellness, diagnostics, technology, cost and access to care presented in a warm, non-technical style that puts people first.

The channel was formally launched at a special event held at IILM University, Greater Noida, in the presence of Padma Bhushan Dr. T.S. Kler, Chairman Pan Max & HOD - BLK-Max Heart & Vascular Institute, New Delhi, who delivered an inspiring keynote address on "Why India's Young Adults Face Rising Cardiac Risks." The program began with a welcome note by Dr. Taruna Gautam, Vice Chancellor, IILM University, followed by an introductory address by Mr. Vishal Salhotra, Founding Partner of In Good Hands.

The event also featured an engaging Q&A session with students, campus interactions on heart health, and the official on-stage announcement of the In Good Hands YouTube channel launch. The day concluded with felicitation of key contributors and a warm vote of thanks to all dignitaries and partners for supporting this important health awareness initiative.

In Good Hands is aimed at anyone who seeks reliable health information without medical jargon: parents, caregivers, young adults making healthcare decisions for the first time, and older adults navigating chronic conditions. Each episode pairs experienced clinicians and health technologists with seasoned media professionals so complex medical topics are explained simply, empathetically and with clear, actionable takeaways.

"We started In Good Hands because we believe clear health information changes outcomes," said the channel's founding editorial team. "People deserve accurate, practical answers not fear or confusion and that's what every episode will deliver."

What makes In Good Hands different?

Plain-language conversations: Medical experts explain conditions, diagnostics and treatments in everyday language no jargon, just useful answers.

Format diversity: Long-form interviews for in-depth understanding, short explainer clips for quick learning, and bite-sized reels for social sharing and immediate takeaways.

Accessibility-first production: Episodes will include clear summaries, visual explainers and practical cost / access information to help viewers make informed, local choices.

Fact-first editorial process: Medical content undergoes expert validation so recommendations are evidence-based and responsibly presented.

Audience-centred approach: Each episode addresses real questions people ask from "what to expect at a diagnosis" to "how to find affordable care nearby."

The team behind the channel

In Good Hands is driven by a core editorial and creative team of journalists and media professionals working alongside medical experts. The team includes experienced health journalist Sweta Ranjan, whose background in broadcast and digital storytelling shapes the channel's editorial voice.

Joining the editorial leadership are media & production professionals and strategic communications specialists (including Waqar Ahmed, Vishal Salhotra and Rupesh Mishra), who together handle programming, partnerships and audience outreach. The combined experience of journalists and creatives ensures each episode is both authoritative and engaging.

Formats & planned content (overview)

Rather than focus on a single series, In Good Hands will run a range of formats across health topics:

Expert Conversations: 30-50 minute podcasts with senior clinicians and technologists explaining a medical topic end-to-end.

Quick Explainers: 5-10 minute videos that break down symptoms, tests and treatment options.

Patient Stories & Case Files: Real-world journeys that spotlight lived experiences, affordability and decision points.

Technology Spotlights: Short features on accessible medical devices, telemedicine and diagnostics changing care in India.

Community Clinics: Episodes exploring local access, public health initiatives and how viewers can navigate services in their city or town.

For Indian media: why does this matter now?

India needs reliable, relatable health communication more than ever. With health tech adoption rising and health information circulating rapidly online, In Good Hands aims to be a compact, trustworthy source that Indian newsrooms and health communicators can point their audiences to especially when medical topics are complex or controversial. The channel's production approach and editorial checks make it well-suited for repurposing by TV, digital publishers and radio.

Availability & where to watch?

Episodes are now available on the In Good Hands YouTube channel. The team will release a regular schedule of episodes and short-form clips designed for easy sharing across social platforms.

Media enquiries & partnerships

For press interviews, partnership requests or episode access, please contact:

About In Good Hands

In Good Hands (#InGoodHands) is a media initiative focused on making healthcare information accessible, accurate and actionable for Indian audiences. It brings together journalists, creative producers and medical experts to explain health topics in clear language and to highlight practical pathways to diagnosis, treatment and care.

