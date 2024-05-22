NewArtX: A Revolutionary Digital Fine Art Platform, Inaugurated by Sangita Jindal

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: On May 19th, NewArtX, an innovative digital fine art platform by entrepreneurs Suresh Pareek, Saryu Pareek & Pulkit Gupta, was officially launched with a grand event at The Bay Club Mumbai inaugurated by Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation.

The highlight of the event was the debut of the first physical show of digital fine arts titled "Boundless Horizons,". A sneak peek of this unique exhibition, featuring works by both renowned and mid-career artists was offered to guests at The Bay Club while the show will take place in Mumbai at Tao Art Gallery from 25th-31stMay. Additionally, the NewArtX website is now live, marking a significant milestone in the digital art world and offering a new way to experience fine art.

Elephant Canvas born out of the vision of the founders to promote new age art forms such as Digital Fine Art, particularly from Indian and South Asian artists, through its platforms, NewArtX and NAX Studio. Boundless Horizons will showcase the works of established names such as Valay Shende, Viraj Khanna, Gigi Scaria, Laxma Goud, Jagannath Panda, as well as mid-career artists like Bhaskar Rao Botcha, Shampa Sircar Das, Laxman Aelay, Madhuri Bhaduri, Shovin Bhattacharjee and others.

It aims to embark on a new journey where artworks are not static cultural objects but emerge as living, breathing entities, inviting viewers to an immersive virtual journey. Combining animated movements, artistic imagination, and immense possibilities, this exhibition presents artworks that present the possibility of interactivity in a three-dimensional format. A truly unique, first of its kind presentation of art in a modern yet - accessible form for young collectors, homeowners with a taste for technology & art, design mavericks, and interior designers who want to offer a taste of new age, global formats to discerning clients.

In the ever-evolving landscape of art, technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the way we create, experience, and interact with masterpieces as well as new age works. Digital Fine Art (DFA) leverages cutting-edge technologies to redefine artistic expression, accessibility, and interactivity. Using 3D Modelling and animation, DFA transcends traditional 2D canvases giving artists the creative freedom to express via immersive 3D sculptures, animations, and interactive installations.

"Elephant Canvas germinated from our admiration of the NFT of our favourite artist. As we delved into the world of digital art ownership, a question arose in our minds - why not extend this opportunity to Indian and South Asian artists. This spark ignited a journey, leading to the creation of Elephant Canvas, a name that pays homage to India's cultural richness symbolized by the majestic elephant.

Elephant Canvas aims to be the pioneer and leader in Digital Fine Art empowering artists, giving them creative freedom and liberty to craft digital masterpieces that transcend boundaries and integrate seamlessly with real time events and evolving narratives. A platform that make digital art more accessible form of art for the younger audience integrating technology and art seamlessly"says Suresh Pareek, Co -Founder Elephant Canvas

"NewArtX is a closed platform featuring curated Digital Fine Arts (DFAs). Artists listed here are carefully selected, ensuring quality and authenticity. We are on a mission to showcase the world's most captivating Digital Fine Art masterpiece. While this is our first physical show, it is a digital revolution encompassing art forms that are a radical departure from the present and past and a new journey to the cultural future. We also invite artists from all corners of the globe to collaborate with us and share their visionary creations with a global audience",adds Pulkit Gupta, Co- Founder Elephant Canvas.

NewArtX Website: https://www.newartx.com/

NewArtX Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/newartxofficial/?igsh=MWppaWlsZWppd3hvNQ%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

Boundless Horizons

Venue: Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Rd, Worli, Mumbai

Dates: 25th May to 31st May, 2024

Timing: 11 am - 7pm, Open all Days

More About DFAs

DFAs on NewArtX are minted on the blockchain which ensures immutability, provenance, and authenticity and are created with meticulous attention to detail capturing every brushstroke, colour and texture with utmost fidelity. Artistic brilliance combines with cutting edge technology to give the user a dynamic, interactive experience.

Each DFA is securely minted on the blockchain, ensuring authenticity and permanence while capturing intricate details with precision. Immerse yourself in the vivid clarity and vibrancy showcased by the NAX Canvas, meticulously crafted to present digital masterpieces in their full glory. Artists can leverage NAX Studio to seamlessly transition from traditional to digital art, expanding their global presence and revenue streams.

Since DFAs exist digitally, it eliminates physical space constraints and worries associated with logistics, upkeep and storage of physical Art assets.

More About NewArtX

What sets NewArtX apart is its commitment to enhancing the viewing experience of DFAs. For those seeking a premium showcase for their digital masterpieces, NewArtX introduces the NAX Canvas. This specially manufactured Art screen is designed to showcase your DFAs in all their glory, ensuring that each stroke and detail is presented with unparalleled clarity and vibrancy. NAX Canvas is integrated with the NewArtX app to seamlessly display your DFAs

NAX Studio serves as the digital extension for artists. Recognizing that many fine artists in India may lack the resources or aptitude for digital art creation, our dedicated team steps in to bridge that gap. We help transition your vision from canvas to screen, faithfully capturing your unique artistic perspective. We invite you to create with us, leveraging our deep understanding of technology. By partnering with NAX Studio, artists gain the advantage of expanding their reach through the digital realm, introducing their work to a wider, global audience and an added revenue stream. Collaborate with us and let's digitize the beautiful diversity of art together

NewArtX serves as an excellent starting point for new collectors to enter the world of Fine Art investment and appreciation. Acquiring DFAs allows them to build a diverse portfolio of Digital Fine Art of renowned artists.

