Newgen Recognized in the Document Mining and Analytics Platforms Landscape Report by an Independent Research Firm

New Delhi [India], December 30: Newgen Software, a global provider of an AI-first digital transformation platform, announced its recognition among "Notable Vendors" in Forrester's "The Document Mining and Analytics Platforms Landscape, Q4 2025," report. It provides an overview of 33 vendors and outlines how organizations can leverage these platforms to digitize document-centric processes, manage risk, comply with regulations, and enhance data-driven business functionalities.

The report defines document mining and analytics platforms as "software that applies various AI techniques, [such as] knowledge-based AI, ML-based AI (including LLMs), to extract information from semi-structured documents, including forms and segmented document sections." These capabilities help organizations reduce dependence on manual processes and accelerate insight generation and operational efficiency.

Newgen appears in the list of vendors from around the globe, with geographic coverage across North America, EMEA, and APAC, and serves industries including financial services, government, and insurance. The company reported to Forrester that it offers multiple deployment options, including on-premises, hosted private SaaS, and multitenant SaaS models, allowing enterprises the flexibility to choose as per their regulatory and operational needs.

Commenting on the recognition, Runki Goswami, CMO at Newgen Software, said, "We are pleased to be included in this landscape report. Today, enterprises are looking for reliable and scalable ways to unlock value from the vast amount of information embedded in their documents. Our AI-first approach helps them extract information accurately, automate downstream decisions, and strengthen governance. We remain committed to providing a secure, flexible, and intelligence-driven platform for customers worldwide."

Newgen continues to advance its capabilities in intelligent document processing, knowledge management, compliance-driven document classification, and AI-powered automation to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, customer engagement, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

