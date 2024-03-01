NEWS ART FEST 2024: A Vibrant Showcase of Contemporary Indian Artistry

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: India Fine Art, Mumbai, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the inaugural NEWS ART FEST 2024. This dynamic Contemporary Art Festival, held from February 17th to March 7th, 2024, at the prestigious Chitramayee State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, Hyderabad, captivated art enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Crafted by a distinguished panel of art luminaries, including Manvinder Dawer (Founder, India Fine Art, Mumbai), Dr. Laxman Aelay (Artist/Scholar), and Bolgum Nagesh Goud (Artist), NEWS ART FEST 2024 served as a vibrant celebration of the rich tapestry of Indian contemporary art.

The festival served as a canvas for over 200 contemporary Indian artists to express themselves through paintings, sculptures, installations, and new media art. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, the exhibition showcased a diverse array of artistic expressions that left visitors spellbound.

Highlighted Events:

Onsite Art Camp: February 12th - 17th, 2024 - Witnessed 13 senior and eminent contemporary artists from across India in the midst of creation.

Preview: Saturday, February 17th, 2024, 6:00 pm onwards - Offered a tantalizing glimpse into the eclectic artworks awaiting discovery.

Art Show: February 18th - March 7th, 2024 - Curated collections that showcased a tapestry of styles, themes, and mediums.

Venue: Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

In addition to the stunning displays, the festival featured enriching experiences such as Art Historical Talks, Panel Discussions, Folk Art Workshops, New Media Art Installations, Film Screenings, and Live Performances, expertly curated by Anand Gadapa and Dr. Nirmala Biluka.

Manvinder Dawer, Founder of India Fine Art, Mumbai, expressed his delight at the enthusiastic response from attendees, emphasizing the importance of spreading the word and extending invitations to all. "This showcase features numerous esteemed artists, and the positive feedback from our audience is truly exhilarating. Let's continue to share the excitement and invite more individuals to join us."

NEWS ART FEST 2024 aimed to democratize art, making it accessible and affordable to art collectors and the public alike, thereby enriching the cultural fabric of Hyderabad.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor