Newton Cinema's 'FAMILY' Wins Best Film, Earns Nominations for Best Director, and Best Indie Film

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 26: Newton Cinema's critically acclaimed film 'FAMILY' has triumphed at the Halicarnassus Film Festival in Turkey, winning the top prize, the Best Film Award. The film's director, Don Palathara, earned a nomination for Best Director at the upcoming IFFM, Melbourne 2023, to be held from August 11th to 20th. In addition, 'FAMILY' also won a nomination for the Best Indie Film award.

Since its premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, 'FAMILY' has enjoyed sold-out screenings and immediate acclaim from audiences and media worldwide. It's hailed as a riveting exposé, skillfully crafted with a thought-provoking and provocative filmmaking style by director Don Palathara. His use of poetic minimalism masterfully captures a society concealing its secrets. Once again, Palathara proves his filmmaking voice is formidable, fearlessly exposing a society's religious inequities. 'FAMILY' is a meticulously crafted film, characterized by its mellow yet incisive nature.

Producer Sanita Chittilappilly comments, "FAMILY has held audiences spellbound from beginning to end. Don's bold filmmaking not only entertains but also encourages deeper thought and introspection. The positive response has been overwhelming, we believe the film opens space for important conversations that should be shared within the families. This is a kind of film that should be watched in a theater with the whole family."

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Don Palathara thanked Halicarnassus Film Festival and audiences worldwide for their support.

Apart from Rotterdam, Turkey and Melbourne, FAMILY journeyed to numerous film festivals across the globe including International Film Festival Rotterdam, Bengaluru International Film Festival, Habitat International Film Festival New Delhi, Innsbruck International Film Festival and, NITTE International Film Festival Mangalore. Innsbruck nominated FAMILY for the Best Picture award.

ABOUT NEWTON CINEMA

Newton Cinema is an international film production house dedicated to sharing extraordinary stories that challenge social norms and inspire positive change. By amplifying the voices of the marginalized, Newton Cinema fosters inclusivity, upholds humanity, and strives for a more peaceful world. Committed to sustainability, Newton Cinema promotes social, environmental, and economic transformations for the future. Newton Cinema has offices in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Mumbai, and Kochi.

For more information, visit Newton Cinema website (www.newtoncinema.com) or connect on Instagram (www.instagram.com/newton_cinema), Twitter/X (www.twitter.com/newtoncinema), Facebook (www.facebook.com/newtoncinema), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/newton-cinema).

