Nexion Sponsors the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts; For Artist Residency: A Cultural Bridge between Italy and India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 12: Nexion, the Indo-Italian company leading in the production of high-quality sintered stone, entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in Ahmedabad, India. This collaboration was proposed by Mallika Sarabhai, an influential figure in the city of Ahmedabad. She completed her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and her Ph.D. from Gujarat University. Mallika established herself as an internationally renowned activist, prestigious actress, and celebrated dancer in Indian classical dance.

Mallika is the daughter of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, a prominent figure in the field of science and development in India, considered the father of the country’s space program, and Mrinalini Sarabhai, a renowned dancer of Indian classical dance and the founder of the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts. Today, Mallika leads the Darpana Academy, preserving and promoting the rich artistic heritage of India.

This year, Mallika Sarabhai and Nexion decided to form a three-year partnership to sponsor an artist residency at the Darpana Academy. Thanks to Nexion, India hosted Massimiliano Troiani, a renowned Italian director and son of a master in cinematographic photography, already known worldwide for his work in documentary and theatre, and Laura Fasciolo, a renowned Italian set designer with years of experience in theatrical and museum exhibitions related to iconography and bibliography. Massimiliano staged a reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, incorporating both Italian and Indian cultural elements. The show, which featured Mallika in a leading role, premiered at the 44th Vikram Sarabhai International Arts Festival of Natarani, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, and will be going on tour.

Mallika Sarabhai, Founder, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, expressed her joy in the collaboration, stating, “Working on Macbeth with Massimiliano was a delightful experience. His diverse background as a theatre director, film maker, and puppeteer aligns well with the varied artistic fields at Darpana. The synergy between our culture and artistic approach allowed for the emergence of new and exciting elements during the collaboration.

She added, “The collaboration between Darpana and Nexion has been fueled by a shared passion for the arts. Nexion’s founder, Luca, recognizes the humanizing power of the arts and believes in providing support without interfering with the artistic vision. “

Luca Majocchi, CEO, Nexion, stated, “Since its inception, we have brought the Italian way of doing business to India. With our commitment to societal contribution, we seamlessly align with Darpana Academy, celebrated for its rich legacy in promoting art and culture. Massimiliano’s participation in the residency further underscores our shared dedication and efforts. This commitment extends to our core values, where we prioritize people’s well-being through the consistent delivery of high-quality products. Our holistic approach interweaves cultural exchange and community well-being, creating a meaningful connection between our values and endeavors.”

Massimiliano Troiani, Italian Director, mentioned, “Embarking on a collaborative journey with Darpana is a captivating experience within a culturally rich environment, where artistic and technical talents seamlessly unite. My initial collaboration dates back to 2000 when I directed a performance inspired by the ancient Latin tale Aeneid. This journey emphasizes the lasting connection between India and Italy over the years, based on cultural connections that go beyond mere economic or political factors. Italy has contributed to scholars like Giuseppe Tucci and Weaver, enriching the understanding of Indian culture. Indian philosophy continues to captivate Italy, from poetry to pedagogical studies, as exemplified by Maria Montessori, who found inspiration in meeting Mahatma Gandhi.”

The goal of the production was to create a cultural bridge between Italy and India, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of both nations. The collaboration not only celebrated art and creativity but also contributed to strengthening ties between local and international communities, promoting cultural exchange, mutual learning, and the well-being of the community. Ahmedabad, as a meeting point between the two realities, is also where Nexion’s central office and production facility have found their home.

Here, in the heart of this city, Ahmedabad, not only products and projects come to life but also human connections that transcend geographical boundaries.

NEXION: In just seven years, Nexion has become a leader in the production of high-quality sintered stone surfaces in the premium segment of the Indian market. Nexion promotes a cultural initiative by seeking to create the platform “Italianise in India,” supporting the development of the Indian social fabric to European standards. The company is now exporting to over 50 countries worldwide. Since 2022, to strengthen its growth, Nexion has opened its capital to the important Indian private equity fund, Motilal Oswal.

It is a reality inspired by natural material, constantly reinterpreting and representing it through ongoing research and development by its designers and investment in technological innovation, from the latest pressing machines and digital printing to new glazes for the creation of sintered stone slabs superior in aesthetic and technical terms, with textures and structures winning the Red Dot Design Award in 2020.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor