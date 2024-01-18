Next Big Box's Bold Move: Rs 1 Web Development Services to Catalyze Growth in Lakshadweep Businesses

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep as an effort to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. Just a few days after the support for visiting Lakshadweep started gaining traction on social media platforms after some comments by Malaysian junior ministers.

Amidst the brewing tension between the two nations, numerous companies stepped forward in support of India, and one of them is Next Big Box, a leading provider of IT solutions in India.

The company recently announced their new project "Rs 1 Web Development Services" which is developed to catalyze growth in Lakshadweep businesses. Next Big Box has taken this initiative to extend its support to all companies, and property investors that are interested in setting up tourism-oriented businesses in Lakshadweep.

Travel companies require websites to reach their services to potential customers, and with Next Big Box's Rs 1 Web Development Services, they can now avail services at a much cheaper rate.

Next Big Box's new project is the reflection of their love and pride for the country. Besides contributing to Lakshadweep's tourism boom, Next Big Box specializes in a range of other services including web design, Google Ads, SMO, paid marketing, SEO, and more. The company employs next-generation digital technologies like CRM and API to virtually connect businesses and brands with potential customers.

Next Big Box is backed by an experienced team that is committed to the company's growth and success. They provide innovative tools and solutions to businesses, fulfilling their digital dreams.

For Next Big Box nation comes first, and their new project is proof of the love and respect they have for India. The "Rs 1 Web Development" project is expected to help tourism companies set up their businesses in Lakshadweep at a cheaper rate.

