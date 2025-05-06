Next-Gen TECNO OS Has Arrived - and It's Smarter, Faster, and Built Just for You

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 6: In a significant stride toward enhancing the smartphone experience, TECNO, a global mobile brand renowned for its innovative products and cutting-edge technology, is set to roll out the highly anticipated HiOS 15 updateits latest Android-based custom operating system. This update is designed to make smartphones more intuitive and relevant than ever, especially for users in India.

TECNO recognized the evolving needs of smartphone usersseeking devices that are not only powerful but also intuitive, personalized, and culturally relevant. The goal was to create an operating system that seamlessly integrates advanced AI capabilities, enhances performance, and resonates with local nuances.

TECNO is committed to catering to Indian users by developing devices that are made in India and made for India. The goal is to make AI not just a fancy word, but a practical, user-friendly tool that brings real value to everyday life. That's exactly why TECNO chose to work with Indian fundamental models like Sarvam AI renowned for its Indian Language ability to deliver intuitive and accessible AI experiences tailored to local needs. This perfectly aligns with TECNO's vision of making AI more accessible, relevant, and impactful for Indian users.

How TECNO Achieved This:

Performance & Longevity - Speed Meets Stability

-Clean OS: Reduced pre-installed apps by 40%, ensuring a lighter and faster device.

-Cool Animations, Wallpapers & Icons: Introduced sleek new animations for smooth transitions, stylish AI-generated and dynamic wallpapers, and minimalist icons for a modern, clean interface.

-Animation Engine: Enhanced app transitions with a 15% boost in exit times for quicker navigation.

-MemFusion 3.0: Multitask like a pro run over 25 apps without a hitch, no slowdowns.

-Enhanced Privacy with Blank Data: Implemented "Blank Data" to shield real information from apps, enhancing user privacy.

-Memory Defragmentation: The smartphone stays optimized, with improved RAM and storage efficiency for smooth operations.

-Sensory Scheduling 2.0: The system has also undergone a 25-App Stress Test, with no frame drops during multitasking, showcasing its stable performance.

-Wireless Mic Mode: Instantly turn your phone into a portable microphone by connecting it to a speaker perfect for parties, announcements, or just stealing the spotlight.

Ella AI: Revolutionizing Assistance for India with #BetterAskElla

-Multilingual Magic: Ella speaks Hindi and will soon support Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi through OTA updates by the end of this year.

-AI Call Assistant: Provides real-time translations, transcriptions, and summaries of callsincluding WhatsAppfor seamless communication.

-AI Auto Answer: Ensures you never miss important calls by automatically answering and providing smart summaries when you're unavailable.

-AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression: Blocks out background noise for crystal-clear audio, focusing solely on your voice.

-AI Writing & Document Assistant: Allows effortless summarization, rewriting, expansion, or conversion of handwritten notes into editable Word or PDF files.

- AI Screen Awareness: Understands on-screen content to provide contextually smart support.

AI-Powered Artistry at Your Command

-AI Eraser 2.0 & Image Extender: Uses voice commands to edit and expand parts of an image effortlessly.

-AI Wallpaper Generator, Vogue Portraits & Artboard: Empowers creativity by turning text or sketches into personalized wallpapers.

-AI Sharpness Plus: Instantly sharpens blurry photos without requiring an internet connection, bringing images back to life.

AI-Enhanced Privacy for Visuals

-Smart Privacy with AI Blurring: Safeguards sensitive information by intelligently detecting and automatically obscuring private details within screenshots before sharing.

In addition to its core features, HiOS 15 introduces a variety of enhancements designed to improve the user experience. The new UI brings sleek animations, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support, and a redesigned dropdown control panel, while also minimising bloatware in the upcoming devices. Additionally, localized intelligence ensures HiOS 15 is tailored for Indian users, supports.

More than just an update, HiOS 15 marks a significant leap forward in TECNO's software evolution bringing AI accessibility, localized intelligence, and remarkably fluid performance into the hands of millions of Indian smartphone users.

