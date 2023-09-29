NEXT IAS Announces National Scholarship Test for Civil Services Aspirants

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 29: For many students in India, becoming a civil servant is a dream they tirelessly work towards. While many are willing to put in the effort, the right guidance is crucial. With coaching centres often being expensive, many dreams remain unfulfilled due to financial constraints.

In a bid to ensure that every hardworking student, irrespective of their financial background, gets the right guidance and training to excel in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, NEXT IAS has announced its transformative National Scholarship Test.

This National Scholarship Test is designed to reward students based on their merit and academic performance, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their dreams of serving the nation.

Shortlisted civil service students will receive up to a 100% scholarship in tution fee on the General Studies Pre cum Main Foundation course. NEXT IAS offers General Studies Pre cum Main Foundation course in both English and Hindi. The candidates can avail the scholarship on both online and offline course offered by NEXT IAS.

The scholarship is valid for the GSPM Foundation courses launched during 26th Oct to 31st July. This is an 11 to 12 month course that will prepare the students for the civil services exam.

Registration to apply for the scholarship and the entrance exam, closes on 5th October. The examination to shortlist scholarship students is scheduled to be conducted on 15th October all across the 55 centres that NEXT IAS has all over the country.

B. Singh, CMD at NEXT IAS, shared his vision, stating, "Education should be a basic right, not a privilege. At NEXT IAS, we are committed to ensuring that deserving students receive the training and guidance they need." He further emphasized the importance of making education accessible to deserving civil service aspirants, regardless of their economic background.

NEXT IAS will be conducting this test in all its centres in 55 cities. As mentioned, registrations close on 5th October and the exam is scheduled to be held on 15th October. From the serene valleys of Vijayawada to the bustling streets of Kolkata, and many cities in between - Vizag, Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh, Bhilai, Raipur, Mukherjee Nagar, Old Rajinder Nagar, Saket, Ahmedabad, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Mandi, Jammu, Srinagar, Ranchi, Bangalore, Kochi, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Amravati, Nagpur, Nanded, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Agra, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Dehradun, and Roorkee. “We ensure every aspirant, irrespective of their location, gets a fair shot at their dream.”, says B. Singh.

NEXT IAS is among India’s top institute for UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation. They offer comprehensive programs guiding students through all stages of the examination.

With a pan-India presence, aspirants from across the country can benefit from their expertise. The institute boasts of India’s top faculty panel for the Civil Services Examination, ensuring that aspirants have everything they need to reach their goals.

NEXT IAS has a remarkable track record in the CSE 2022, where 7 out of the top 10 rankers and a total of 624 selected candidates were part of NEXT IAS programs, the institute stands as a testament to excellence in UPSC preparation.

The scholarship program by NEXT IAS is a testament to their commitment to this vision.

For those interested in more details or to register for the scholarship program, visit the official website: www.nextias.com.

