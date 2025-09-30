Next JS Summit India: 2nd Edition Held at Scaler School of Technology, Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: The campus of the Scaler School of Technology (SST) became a center of innovation last weekend during India's second-ever Next.js Summit. Meanwhile in the world, Next.js events are hosted at venues such as The Midway in San Francisco, while the Bengaluru chapter of Next.js selected SST to become their official venue partner, bridging the gap from hotel ball rooms to hands-on builder spaces where conversations become prototypes on the same day. The event convened 60+ professionals from all over the country, coupled with 30 SST students excited to become the next level of professionals.

The summit indicated the soaring growth behind Next.js, a framework which has quickly risen to prominence and reputation in the developer community. It is also known for its adaptability and qualities such as server-side rendering and static site generation, and it has found itself a platform for some of the largest companies in the world such as Netflix, TikTok, and Twitch. More than 60% of developers use Next.js, as per the State of JavaScript 2023 survey, and Stack Overflow Developer Survey lists it as a "loved" framework globally.

The event included technical deep-dives, panels, and workshops, covering subjects such as scalable applications and user experience optimization with Next.js. The summit included sessions by Tanay Sai (Nielsen) on building AI-powered SaaS, Adyasha Mohanty (HackerRank) on image optimization, Akshay Sawant (Publicis Sapient) on middleware, and Mrugesh Panchal (Adobe) on security for applications, in addition to a panel on the future of intelligent frontends featuring thought leaders from Google, and Tech Mahindra.

The Community Behind the Movement

The event took place under the banner of the Next.js India Developer Association, a community-led initiative designed to promote open-source collaboration and the latest web development standards. The Association has engaged with active communities in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi NCR, and is gradually building a national network of developers who are excited about using frontend technologies to their fullest.

One of the community leaders said "India is very well positioned to anchor the next wave of web innovation. Events like this are much more than just about coding, they revolve around people, bringing people together to learn, collaborate and create."

A Meeting Point for Industry and Academia

The Bengaluru summit created an unusual but impactful intersection of academia and industry. While seasoned engineers and open-source contributors shared technical insights, SST students had the rare chance to engage with experts driving modern frontend innovation.

"Being exposed to a community like this at such an early stage is invaluable for our students," said a faculty member at SST. "It bridges the gap between classroom learning and the rapidly evolving real-world practices of software development."

Why It Matters

The arrival of Next.js is a significant milestone for Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, as its presence shows India's increased engagement in global tech ecosystems, as well as the importance of growing the next generation of developers.

For SST's CS and AI students, the summit contributed to the culture of extending beyond books and lectures and into the reality of what it is like to build a product that scales to millions of users. Many students shared that talking to professionals in the industry got them excited, and it also provided clarity on the skills they need to build an effective career in technology.

