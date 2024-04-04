Next major trigger for markets will be Q4 results

New Delhi, April 4 Q4 results will be the next major trigger for the market from a sectoral and stock-specific perspective, said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global and domestic cues indicate that the market is likely to consolidate in the coming days and start responding to Q4 results as they start coming. Market expects good results from autos, capital goods, telecom and select pharmaceuticals. Financials, too, will report good results despite some NIM compression and, therefore, are likely to be favoured by investors, he said.

IT results will be tepid and, therefore, the management commentary will be more important than the results. Even though valuation comfort in banking is in PSU banks, private sector majors are likely to deliver superior returns from a two-year perspective, he added.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said that Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday as U.S. rate cuts remained on the menu, even if their timing was unclear. There was also action in commodities as gold reached another record, oil a five-month peak and copper a 13-month top, helping lift shares in basic materials and energy companies.

BSE Sensex is trading at 73,667 points, down 209 points on Thursday. Sun Pharma, Indusind Bank are down more than 1 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor