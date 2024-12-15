Next Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai; Tripura, Meghalaya CMs to take part

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is set to host the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai on Monday.

The event will be addressed by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for MDoNER, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Maeghalya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER, and Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, MDoNER, will also attend, alongwith senior representatives from various northeast states.

The Roadshow will feature B2G meetings, offering a unique opportunity for potential investors to interact directly with state representatives and explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

This event is being organized in partnership with the state governments of the North Eastern states, FICCI (Industry Partner), and Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner).

The Mumbai Roadshow marks the sixth event in the ongoing series, showcasing presentations from the eight North Eastern states Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

These states will highlight a diverse range of investment opportunities in key sectors, including agri-food processing and allied sectors, IT and ITES, entertainment and sports, energy, infrastructure and logistics, tourism and hospitality, education and skill development, healthcare etc.all critical to driving economic growth in the region.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, tremendous efforts have been undertaken to enhance infrastructure across the region through development of roadways, highways, airways, railways, and waterways. These initiatives have positively impacted the lives of the people in the region, leading to a surge in tourism and economic activities.

The North East Investor Summit aligns with this vision, serving as a catalyst to attract investments and unlock the untapped potential of the region, further propelling its journey toward prosperity and development.

Previous roadshows in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, as well as the state seminar at Vibrant Gujarat, have generated significant interest from potential investors.

Building on these efforts, MDoNER also held a signing and exchange of MoUs event for the North East Investors Summit on March 6, 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, facilitating discussions between senior officials and investors.

The Mumbai Roadshow will continue this momentum, enabling investors to directly interact with state officials. With the success of previous editions, this Roadshow is expected to draw even more attention and participation, reinforcing the city's role as a financial hub for economic growth in the North East.

