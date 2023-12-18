Next round of negotiations for UK-India trade pact scheduled in January

New Delhi [India], December 18 : The thirteenth round of negotiations for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement concluded last week, with both sides resolved that they would continue to negotiate towards a comprehensive and ambitious trade pact.

The next round of negotiations, the fourteenth, will take place in January 2024.

The latest round of negotiations took place from September 18 to December 15, 2023.

"The round included sessions both in person, in London and Delhi, and virtual talks. As with round 12, these negotiations focussed on complex issues including goods, services, and investment," as per an official release from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Notably, India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Talks for FTA between India and the UK started in 2022.

The recent visit of a high-level UK delegation to India, coupled with detailed discussions at both higher and team levels, underscores the determination to iron out differences and propel the FTA forward.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was discussed during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his recent visit to the country in November.

Importantly, there is no specified deadline for the India-UK FTA, underscoring the dedication to achieving a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade deal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor