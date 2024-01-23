Nexteer Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Changshu Campus

PRNewswire

Changshu [China], January 23: Nexteer Automotive held a groundbreaking ceremony today for its new manufacturing campus located in the Changshu Economic and Technology Development Zone. Nexteer's strategic expansion in Changshu will increase the company's production and testing capacity in China, while further strengthening Nexteer's solid growth in the region. Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Executive Board Director of Nexteer Automotive, joined by Qindi Zhou, Party Secretary of Changshu CPC Committee, participated in the event.

"Nexteer is committed to exceptional service for our automotive OEM customers, and our new Changshu Campus will expand our manufacturing capacity in China, as well as expand testing and verification capabilities. With our expanded capacity and capabilities in Changshu, Nexteer is well positioned to meet our customers' growing needs and Nexteer's growing business in China," said Jun Li, Global Vice President & APAC Division President. "Over time, we plan to gradually build Nexteer Changshu into a multifunctional campus that further increases testing, production and integrates other functions such as supply chain management, talent management and more.

Nexteer's Changshu Campus covers a total area of over 90,000 square meters and includes functional areas such as production and manufacturing workshops, testing labs, test tracks and employee collaboration areas. The facility is expected to open in early 2025. Nexteer's Changshu Campus will supplement steering system production from the company's nearby Suzhou Campus and will collaborate with Nexteer's APAC Technical Center within the Suzhou Campus to support innovation and customer service in China and throughout the APAC region and global markets.

"Nexteer's expanded footprint in Changshu is a critical piece in our overall strategy for profitable growth that 'thinks global and acts local'. Consequently, we are well positioned to further capitalize on our growth with global and domestic automotive OEMs in China and throughout the APAC region and emerging markets," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Executive Board Director of Nexteer Automotive. "Expansion of Nexteer's production capacity and testing capabilities in China is critical to our continued success as the China market is fiercely competitive and accelerates and influences technology adoption well beyond China's borders. With this in mind, Nexteer continues to relentlessly innovate and offer a comprehensive product portfolio to solve our customers' unique motion control challenges by enabling advanced safety and performance for future mobility."

As a leading motion control technology company, Nexteer currently has seven production bases, five customer service centers and one technical center in China, providing electric power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

Nexteer Media Center

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor