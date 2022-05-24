Nexteer releases 2021 Sustainability Report; demonstrates company's continued efforts to embrace ESG

Nexteer Automotive released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)/Sustainability Report highlighting the company's sustainability achievements in 2021.

As outlined in the report, Nexteer embraces sustainability as part of the company's strategy for profitable growth and is committed to innovation and value creation that drives a more sustainable future.

"Nexteer's ESG Report highlights how sustainability is a key part of our company vision to be the global leading motion control technology company that accelerates mobility to be safe, green and exciting," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Executive Board Director and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee (SSC), Nexteer Automotive.

"Our One Nexteer culture encourages all employees to embrace sustainability - empowering every one of us, in every Nexteer location, with the freedom to go beyond our defined scope of work, to explore, understand, suggest and continue to improve how we make tomorrow better than today."

Highlights from Nexteer's 2021 ESG / Sustainability Report include:

- Named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the third consecutive year

- Recognized as 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for the Company's innovative combination of Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column technologies

- Honored with two CES 2022 Innovation Awards for Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column and Automated Steering Actuator

- Named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors

- Executed a renewable energy agreement in Mexico to address approximately 80 per cent of the energy Nexteer's Mexico operations consume

- Recognized as a Great Place to Work in Brazil and Morocco

- Received National Association of Manufacturers' 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Enterprise Integration Technology Leadership

- Received CSO50 Award from IDG's CSO for Innovative Cybersecurity Framework

- Contributed more than 72,000 hours of employee community service in the past five years

- Estimated 25 per cent of Nexteer's electric power steering, columns and intermediate shafts and driveline Backlog is related to electric vehicle (EV) applications

"In 2021, Nexteer continued to collaborate across our global cross-functional Sustainability Work Group and Climate Change Task Force on multiple enterprise-level initiatives," said Virginia Li, Director of Sustainability and Member of the SSC, Nexteer Automotive.

"More importantly, we proudly share evidence of the ripple effects sweeping across the organization to 'Grow the Green Circle of Sustainability' - with more and more Nexteer colleagues joining our collective efforts to embrace ESG."

As highlighted in the Company's report, Nexteer's five key focus areas - Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Environmental, Health & Safety; Value Creation and Community - serve as a framework to enable Nexteer in integrating a sustainability mindset into the Company's global business strategies and culture.

Nexteer publishes an annual ESG/Sustainability Report in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting Guide, as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Click here to view the full .

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is the global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting.

Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, eDrive and software solutions.

The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China.

