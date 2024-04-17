Nexteer Releases 2023 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report Detailing Progress in the Company's Sustainability Journey

PRNewswire

Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US], April 17: Nexteer Automotive released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) / Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's sustainability achievements in 2023. As outlined in the Report, Nexteer made continued progress on the Company's corporate sustainability journey.

"Nexteer's ESG Report highlights our commitment to transparency and to contributing to a sustainable future by implementing various initiatives from renewable energy projects to employee development events, a global supplier conference, community engagement activities and more. We also continue to monitor and manage evolving mobility megatrends, as the automotive industry transitions to a low-carbon economy in the decades to come," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Executive Board Director, Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee and Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Nexteer Automotive. "Sustainability is a key part in achieving our vision to be the global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting."

Highlights from Nexteer's 2023 ESG / Sustainability Report include:

* Recognized as a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) - seventh consecutive year

* Recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 - fourth time in five years

* Received TOP Companies Mexico SuperEmpresas 2023 Award for Nexteer Mexico - fourth time

* Received TOP HRM Excellent Employer Award for Nexteer China

* Received 2023 Great Place to Work® Certification for Nexteer Brazil - sixth time since 2017

* Received 2023 Great Place to Work® Certification for Nexteer Morocco - fourth consecutive year

* Received 65 National Safety Council Awards, including a Corporate Culture of Safety Award

* Implemented environmental projects, with avoidance of around 9,470 metric tons of carbon emissions and over four million kWh of energy

* Installed a 25-acre solar field at Nexteer's USA Operations site in Saginaw, Mich., which is expected to reduce an estimated 7,000 metric tons of emissions annually

* Engaged our supplier partners through sustainability surveys, a global supplier conference and more

* Contributed about 16,200 hours of employee community service globally

* Achieved a global production milestone of 100 million electric power steering systems - a key technology enabling fuel efficiency and advanced safety and performance

As highlighted in the company's report, Nexteer's five key focus areas - Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Environmental, Health & Safety; Value Creation and Community - serve as a framework to enable Nexteer in integrating a sustainability mindset into the company's global business strategies and culture.

Nexteer publishes an annual ESG / Sustainability Report in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting Guide, as set out in Appendix C2 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Click here to view the full Nexteer Automotive 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

