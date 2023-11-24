Nexteer & Tactile Mobility Honored with 3 Innovation Awards in China for Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software

PRNewswire

Shanghai [China], November 24: Nexteer Automotive has recently been recognized 3 times in China for its Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software with Tactile Mobility from three renown trade media, namely the Golden Prize in the Prospective Automotive Software Sector in the 2023 Lingxuan Award (also known as the China Automotive Parts Annual Contribution Award) presented by Automotive Business Review, the Technology Innovation Award in the 2023 Automotive Innovation Technology Award from Automobile Industry, and the Innovative Technology Award in the 2023 Automobile & Parts Industry Development Innovation Award from Automobile & Parts.

This software solution advances lifesaving steering safety by enhancing a vehicle's "awareness" of its environment and early warning communication to the driver through steering feel.

"Nexteer is honored to be recognized with these 3 major innovation awards in the automotive parts industry in China again, especially the Golden Prize of Lingxuan Award in the Prospective Automotive Software Sector." said Jun Li, Global Vice President and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive. "Nexteer also has a strong software team in APAC with complete software development and validation capabilities. We continue to develop software-based technologies that improve safety, convenience, and performance through advancements in smart steering and more."

About Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software

Nexteer and Tactile Mobility's Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software leverages traditional steering feel into a new arena, enabling the vehicle itself to "feel" the road by converting road surface information into data that the vehicle collects, interprets and assigns to road condition scenarios - all in real time.

The software fuses two algorithms: A steering-based analytical algorithm and a data-driven, machine learned algorithm. The resulting "virtual sensor" data is transmitted to a cloud service that communicates upcoming danger to trailing vehicles. When the vehicle is notified of an upcoming slippery surface, software will mimic the steering feel of a slippery surface before reaching the actual slippery road. Giving a heads-up through steering feel influences the driver to intuitively reduce vehicle speed and drive safer.

Furthermore, steering "feel" in fully autonomous vehicles takes on a unique perspective given that the human-to-vehicle interface is removed so there is no driver to feel the road. Nexteer and Tactile Mobility's advanced road detection software ensures this important safety feedback by giving a "sense of feel" to the vehicle - increasing levels of safety and redundancy across all levels of autonomous driving.

The pure software solution does not require any hardware to be packaged in the vehicle. The software resides in the Electric Power Steering system (EPS) and is not influenced by visual interruptions such as fog, heavy rain or field-of-view hiding.

Nexteer and Tactile Mobility anticipate that application of their latest software and data analysis breakthrough to reach beyond global automotive OEMs and into adjacent sectors such as automotive insurance carriers to support safer driving, as well as municipalities in streamlining road maintenance and winterization efforts enabling safer communities.

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor