NFO 2024-25 Crowns Money Masters and Ushers New Era in Financial Literacy

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India], June 25: The National Financial Olympiad (NFO) 2024-25 has officially crowned its champions, recognising the brightest young minds across India in a competition redefining financial education. The upcoming 2025-26 Olympiad will not be just about winning it marks the launch of a more personalised, immersive, and impactful approach to learning about money.

The national winners for grades 6 to 8 division are Taanya.G of National Public School, Chennai (Rank 1); Aarushi Jain of Gyaanshree, Noida and Atharva Tandon of Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru (tied at Rank 2); Shriyansh Sahu of Narayana E-Techno School, Indore (Rank 3).

Deepanshu Gupta from DAV Public School, Kurukshetra (Rank 1); Kumud Garg from Cambridge Court World School, Jaipur (Rank 2); Kritika Jindal from Cambridge Court World School, Jaipur (Rank 3) were awarded in the grades 9-10 division.

In the Grade 11-12 division, Mohak Agarwal from Meridian School For Boys And Girls, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad; Jerowin Raiden Corpus from Christi School, Nagercoil, and Myiesha Tharani from Meridian School For Boys And Girls, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad were awarded national Ranks 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Aside from impacting 40,000 students, 111 scholarships of varying amounts and 45 trophies were also awarded to students. These students excelled through rigorous conceptual challenges and real-world simulations, earning accolades for their academic strength and practical financial thinking.

Sharing the experience, Chandrakala. K, Principal of Sri Kumaran Children's Academy - CBSE Doddakallasandra, says, "Many students have enthusiastically participated in the National Finance Olympiad from our school and have performed well. We are happy to note that the financial literacy taught at school is well understood, and children can perform on a prestigious platform like the NFO, a no-hassle exam conducted very professionally. The rewards and recognition given after the exam is also well appreciated and sought after by the students.

We look forward to continuing our association with NFO."

According to Mitual Mehta, Co-founder of NFO, "National Finance Olympiad 2024-25 has been more than an Olympiad. It's a smarter, age-specific journey into finance that prepares students not just to compete, but to understand, apply, and thrive in real-world financial scenarios. We are excited for the new changes we are bringing into the Olympiad. Now, instead of a batched grade model, every grade (5 through 12) will follow a bespoke financial literacy track, reflecting the age-appropriate financial decisions these students are most likely to encounter. Crafted in-house with inputs from an expert advisory panel, our new approach will ensure every student is able to build a solid financial foundation that grows with them. With winners emerging from over 500 schools nationwide, the Olympiad spotlighted students who demonstrated exceptional financial acumen."

Head of Design at NFO, Sauraj Babu shares his views on the new technological aspect the Olympiad will put into play, "The platform will integrate real-world activities and dynamic tools that will bring theoretical knowledge to life, making learning not just informative, but also fun and engaging. From simulations to budgeting challenges, the NFO Student Hub turns preparation into a game-changing experience. The Hub will also allow parents to track their child's progress in real-time. Every chapter of the guidebook will be paired with quizzes offering instant feedback, helping students absorb and retain core concepts. This will result in a learning journey filled with motivation, clarity, and continuous improvement. In NFO 2025-26, learning will only get smarter."

As NFO celebrates the success of this year's winners, they are equally excited about the transformative path that lies ahead. Registrations for NFO 2025-26 are open as of June 2025.

