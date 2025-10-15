NGO Smile Train India Wins Doing Good for Bharat Awards 2025 by CSRBOX in the Healthcare Category

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 15: Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, has been honoured with the "Doing Good for Healthcare" award at the Doing Good for Bharat Awards 2025. The recognition celebrates Smile Train India's impactful and sustained efforts to empower local medical professionals and to support free, safe, and high-quality cleft treatment across the country.

The Doing Good for Bharat Awards, a flagship segment of the 12th India CSR and ESG Summit (ICES 2025), took place on 9th October 2025 in New Delhi. Recognised as one India's most credible honours in the CSR and sustainability space, the "Doing Good for Healthcare" category highlights Smile Train India's holistic approach to improving access to cleft care, from surgery to speech therapy and comprehensive rehabilitation, ensuring every child born with a cleft has the opportunity to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

Expressing her gratitude, Mamta Carroll, Senior Vice President and Regional Director, Asia, Smile Train, said, "This recognition is a powerful validation of our work in India and the impact we're making by creating smiles and changing lives. Our network of partner hospitals and medical professionals across the country continues to make a lasting difference, one child at a time. We share this honour with every partner, donor, and well-wisher who believes in our work."

With over 35,000 children born with clefts in India each year, many face bullying and isolation due to their facial differences. If left untreated, cleft can lead to difficulties in eating, hearing, speaking, and breathing. However, timely medical interventions can dramatically transform their lives, giving them the opportunity to thrive physically, socially, and emotionally.

Over the past two decades, Smile Train India has supported more than 750,000 cleft surgeries and continues to work with a network of 130+ medical partner hospitals in 30 states and Union Territories in India to support 100%-free and quality cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care for children in need. Through its "teach a person to fish" model, Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to deliver safe, timely care. This sustainable model strengthens healthcare systems, allowing communities to become self-reliant and continue transforming lives for generations.

