NHAI strengthens process for reporting 'Loose FASTag' to ensure smooth tolling operations

New Delhi [India], July 11 : The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has further strengthened its policy to immediately report and blacklist 'loost FASTags', commonly known as 'tag-in-hand' to ensure smooth tolling operations, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a release.

With the move, the authority has further streamlined its policy for the Toll Collecting Agencies and Concessionaires to immediately report 'loose FASTags'.

In view of upcoming initiatives like the Annual Pass System and Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling, it is critical to address this issue to ensure FASTag authenticity and system reliability, the release stated.

FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle by the owners. Such practices pose operational challenges leading to lane congestion, generation of false chargebacks, misuse in closed loop tolling system, causing overall disruption of the Electronic Toll Collection framework, resulting in unnecessary delays at toll plazas and inconvenience to other National Highway users, it highlighted.

To ensure timely corrective measures, NHAI has provided a dedicated email ID and has directed the Toll Collection Agencies and Concessionaires to immediately report such FASTags.

Based on the reports received, NHAI will take immediate action to initiate blacklisting/hotlisting of the reported FASTags.

With a penetration rate of over 98 per cent, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country. Loose FASTags or "tag-in-hand" pose a challenge to the efficiency of Electronic Toll Collection operations.

This initiative will help to make toll operations more efficient, ensuring seamless and comfortable journeys for the National Highway users, the Ministry stated in the release.

Earlier in June, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the government has decided to introduce a FASTag-based Annual Pass to ensure seamless and cost-effective travel across the country's national highways.

The FASTag-based Annual Pass will be priced at Rs 3000 and valid for one year from the date of activation or for a maximum of up to 200 trips. It will be launched on Independence Day this year.

