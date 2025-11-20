NHAI to launch Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers to drive public InvIT Initiative

New Delhi, Nov 20 The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is in the process of establishing Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) as a Public InvIT (Investment Trust) to strengthen road asset monetisation and expand investment opportunities in the development of National Highway infrastructure, the Ministry of Road and Highways said on Thursday.

As part of this initiative, NHAI has incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Private Limited (RIIMPL) as the Investment Manager for the proposed InvIT.

RIIMPL is a collaborative venture with equity participation from leading banks and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, NaBFID, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ventures Ltd, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Bank, the ministry stated.

This partnership aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment product primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.

"NRVVMK Rajendra Kumar, Member (Finance), NHAI, has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO (Additional Charge) of the Investment Manager company," the ministry said.

“NHAI has established a robust record in asset monetisation. In recent years, we have successfully monetised assets worth Rs 48,995 crore through the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model and raised around Rs 43,638 crore across four rounds of Private InvITs, attracting major domestic and international investors," said NHAI Chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav.

Over the next 3–5 years, around 1,500 km of completed and operational National Highways will be introduced into the Public InvIT, opening substantial investment avenues for the public, he added.

I am sure that this initiative will mark a new chapter of public participation in building the National Highway infrastructure in the country, he said further.

RIIMPL will focus on establishing robust governance standards, fully aligned with SEBI’s InvIT regulations, ensuring transparency, investor protection, as well as best-in-class reporting and compliance frameworks.

The first issuance of InvIT units for retail and public investors is expected to be launched in February 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor